Justin Fields Misses Practice; Akiem Hicks on COVID List

Akiem Hicks became the latest Bears player on the COVID-19 list while quarterback Justin Fields had to miss Thursday's practice due to his ankle injury.

The status of quarterback Justin Fields for Sunday's game with Seattle appears in question now after the Bears had to hold him out of Thursday's practice entirely.

Fields had been listed as limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday but there was no actual practice held and only a walk-through then. On Thursday, though, a full practice was held.

As a result, it's possible the Bears could have Andy Dalton back at quarterback making his fifth start this year. Nothing more will be known until Friday regarding whether they held him out as a precautionary measure.

Coach Matt Nagy doesn't talk to reporters on Thursdays and the injury report came out after practice.

The Bears have closed Halas Hall off to media for the rest of the season due to COVID restrictions, although some reporters daily are allowed on the grounds for the first 10 minutes of practices when players are warming up or running through some individual drills.

Fields suffered the injury early in the game with Minnesota but played through it. Then the Bears had said he would have been limited in Wednesday's practice had there been one, but they held only a walk-through instead. Fields is also still coming off broken ribs that held him out of the Detroit game on Thanksgiving and the Arizona game the following week.

Dalton returned from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, and was taking snaps at practice because of Fields' absence. Also rejoining the regular roster was defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. after a stay on the COVID list, but the Bears on Thursday lost defensive end Akiem Hicks to the COVID list just three days after he returned from an ankle injury to make two sacks.

Also back working at Halas Hall are special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who returned to work in person for the first time since they were put in COVID protocol last week. They were working remotely last week and missed the game.

The other players who missed practice on Thursday were players already injured who missed all or part of the last game: cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion), return man Jakeem Grant (concussion) and tackle Jason Peters (ankle).

Every other player who is not on the COVID-19 list returned to practice. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin went through a full practice as he tries to come back from a foot injury suffered on Thanksgiving.

The COVID list has 10 players on it now.

Bears COVID-19 List

WR Isaiah Coulter

S Tashaun Gipson

DE Akiem Hicks

TE Jesper Horsted

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

TE Jesse James

CB Jaylon Johnson

RB Ryan Nall

DE Bilal Nichols

WR Allen Robinson.

