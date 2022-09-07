If you're into fantasy football or stats in general, or even big headlines, Justin Fields is just not your guy.

Fields doesn't set personal goals but it's for a good reason.

"I don't set goals because I don't want to put a limit on myself," Fields said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "I feel if you said, 'I want this amount of passing yards,' you could surpass that amount of passing yards.

"Of course, my goal is just to win every game. I think that's the most simplest goal I have. There's a lot that goes into it, so just making sure I'm process driven and making sure I'm playing the game smart, taking care of the ball and just trying to execute at a high level."

It's not stat material, fantasy material or even bulletin board material—although wide receiver Darnell Mooney can certainly provide the last one if you're looking for it.

Fields is about turning the Bears into a winning team, plain and simple. He's not interested in numbers, but when the Bears voted him a team captain along with Roquan Smith, Cody Whitehair and Robert Quinn, it did get Fields' attention.

The captain's duties are right up Fields' alley.

"Just making sure our culture stays the way it is, leading the team in whichever way possible, on and off the field," Fields said. "Those are the main qualities to be a leader.

"Coach says you got to lead yourself first. I'm going to lead myself first and also lead the guys behind me."

So, don't expect Fields to engage in the type of talk Mooney did. Mooney had said the 49ers had passed on Fields in favor of Trey Lance.

"So they're going to have to pay a bit for that," Mooney said last week.

If they pay, it will have nothing to do with the draft of 2021 in Fields' eyes.

"Just Darnell being Darnell," Fields said.

"I don't think anything personal," Fields added. "And I'm glad to be here (in Chicago), so I'm glad that they passed on me. Just ready to play this weekend."

Fields went so far as to refer to the 2021 draft pretty much as ancient history now.

"The draft is the draft," he said. "The draft order doesn't matter at this point. Like Mooney–you can take Mooney, for example (a fifth-round pick). Shoot, he got passed by 32 teams so it's like you're in the league now, do your job now–boom–execute at a high level and it is what it is.

"But at this point, it's Week 1 and we're here to play ball. We're not worried about last year's draft – 'oh this team passed on me'. I'm not thinking about that. It's not going through my head."

Fields was playing it so close to the vest, he even complimented the 49ers quarterback.

"He's my guy, he's a good person for sure," Fields said.

The compliments came forth for the 49ers defense and Nick Bosa, as well.

"Of course, their front four is pretty good," Fields said. "They have good D-linemen, great backers. They're a great defense.

"They kind of play off and soft and then they swarm to the football when it's caught underneath. They do a good job with that."

It's the right approach for a team few people are giving much chance to for a winning season: Under sell and overachieve.

"Our mentality is to go out there, be the hardest on the field, be the toughest, play the fastest, play the longest," Fields said. "That's our mentality going into every game."

It's not likely to excite the fan base like winning would.

"I just think that he’s trying to be the best quarterback that he can be," coach Matt Eberflus said. "He’s proven that every single day since I’ve been here."

Beating a 6 1/2-point favorite that had been in the NFC championship game last year would excite everyone regardless of whether their quarterback wants to engage in big talk in the days leading up to the opener.

