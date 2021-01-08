Khalil Mack: Bears Need "Best Defense We Have Ever Played"

Stopping Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Co. will take far more than what the Bears defense has put forth in a season when their productivity fell off in several ways

Complex issues with plenty of explanations from coaches and players alike were best addressed succinctly by Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

"It's a whole understanding, man, an understanding that it has to be some of the best defense we have ever played," Mack said.

Stopping an offense as potent as that of the New Orleans Saints, with a quarterback and coach who think alike after years together, and possibly the game's top all-around back will require a level of play from the Bears defense unattained this season.

If the Bears had operated this season at a level like in 2018 and even 2019, the matchup might look different and not so overwhelming. They haven't been that type of defense and it's reflected by finishing out of the top 10 in yards allowed for the first time since 2016.

They give up too many big plays, and when the chances are there for big defensive plays they go unmade.

"We understand what it is what we struggle with and haven't done so well," Mack said. "So understanding those different things, you have to learn from them and continue to help that and continue to let that help us get better.

"Over the course of a week you'd be surprised what we can get done."

If they just catch easy interceptions, they could go a long way toward solving the problem.

Last week Eddie Jackson, Barkevious Mingo and Kindle Vildor each had hands on good interception opportunities. Vildor's was thrown right at him but a bit high and catchable. Jackson's was low but easily dug out. Mingo's was a bang-bang play sometimes difficult for linemen or linebackers to handle.

The Bears defense has nine interceptions, one more than the franchise low for a 16-game season. They have 36 sacks, which ranks 17th after they spent $70 million to bring in Robert Quinn to build a dominant front with Mack and Akiem Hicks.

"There's been weeks where guys knew that they were going to have to do this to protect, you know, to take away this guy, which means that, hey. you might not get many opportunities. You know?" safety Tashaun Gipson said. "They might ask the D-line to do something different because this quarterback can hurt you with his legs like a guy like Deshaun Watson. So it might not be a game where you can have four or five sacks.

"It's just a mature group in a sense that guys put their pride and their egos aside and say 'whatever it takes to get into this dance and win.' And I think that's a testament to show the type of people we have on the defense."

That's one way to look at it. The other way is they haven't got the job done, especially in their final four divisional games. The defense allowed 34, 34, 27 and 35 points in those games.

"Some interceptions that we could have made that last game and in some situations there, yeah, it's maybe pressing, frustration," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "Guy makes a play, you give up this, you give up that and then you start pressing, you try to do too much and then it just gets worse.

"What you have to do is when those situations happen is you just go back to trust your fundamentals, trust your technique, trust the guy next to you. Do your job. Play hard. Do it well. And eventually you'll get the thing turned."

Getting it turned is hardly the problem this week, facing Drew Brees probably with all his weapons available. This week it's just a matter of keeping up with the Saints.

Alvin Kamara should be back from COVID-19. They piled up 52 points on the Vikings in his last game, and trying to stop him without Roquan Smith will be difficult. Smith hasn't practiced this week due to an elbow injury.

In the first game with the Bears, the Saints didn't have injured receiver Michael Thomas or wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. They'll have Sanders and probably Thomas this week.

The Bears could get cornerback Jaylon Johnson back from a shoulder injury, which should help. He practiced both Wednesday and Thursday on a limited basis after missing three straight games.

Mack said the defense has to view its 2020 season through the rear-view mirror and treat this game as their chance to deodorize problems contributing to their 8-8 record.

"You have the opportunity to redeem," Mack said. "So that's the only way I can look at it, you know what I'm saying?

"It's going to be a positive. And I can't wait, I can't wait."

