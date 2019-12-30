Kyle Long has stayed active on social media even while he's been inactive this season.

On Twitter Sunday Long gave what looked like an obvious indication his career in Chicago has ended. "I played every snap of my final game before being put on IR. I’m no genius... but I can take a hint," Long said on Twitter.

It's been widely speculated Long would be leaving Chicago after he went on injured reserve Oct. 14 following ineffective play and what was reported to be a hip injury.

Long was in his seventh Bears season and has finished each of the last four seasons on injured reserve. He made the Pro Bowl at right guard his first two seasons and at right tackle in 2015, but started just 29 of a possible 64 games the last four seasons.

Long played the first three weeks this year, missed a game and played against the Raiders in London before his season ended.

The Bears started Rashaad Coward at right guard after Long went on IR, then Sunday started Ted Larsen there when Coward was suffering from a knee injury.

Long's contract ends with the 2020 season and the team has the right to exercise an option for that season by March 18. His cap hit for 2020 would be $9.6 million but he would count only $1.5 million in dead cap space if they parted ways with him.

