They're starting to line up already for the usual revenge game against the Chicago Bears.

Remember the Cedric Benson revenge game with the Bengals against the Bears, the 189 yards on 37 carries? The Bears had never seen that type of return on their draft pick.

Then there was the Jordan Howard game last year for Philadelphia last year, 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Robbie Gould game? San Francisco 15, Bears 14, Gould with five field goals.

Well the latest former Bear to get in line for a shot at his old team is Leonard Floyd.

Floyd signed a one-year deal for $10 million with the possibility of $13 million with the Rams.

And who plays the Rams this year? Of course, the Bears do. The schedule hasn't been announced yet, but it's a game in the new Los Angeles stadium.

Floyd is not the only one. The Lions play the Bears twice and you can anticipate an injury to Matthew Stafford again with Chase Daniel getting a couple of shots at the Bears. And Nick Williams will be playing on the defensive line twice for the Lions in those games.

The Bears get a break because they don't have to face Kevin Pierre-Louis and the Washington Redskins or Nick Kwiatkoski and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perhaps it can work the other way.

The Bears are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, so maybe Nick Foles gets a chance to beat the team that quickly discarded him in favor of Gardner Minshew.

They're also playing the Packers twice and Jimmy Graham had the third year of his three-year contract negated by the Packers.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven