When Walter Payton died in 1999, former Chicago Bears fullback Matt Suhey became the executor of his will and then helped to manage his estate and likeless.

So in a way, it's only appropriate Suhey will be the one to present former Bears tackle Jimbo Covert for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Covert is the first Bears lineman who blocked for Payton to be voted into the hall of fame.

Covert told the Chicago Sun-Times at the Super Bowl this weekend he's asked Suhey to make the presentation.

"I think it's appropriate," Covert said in an interview with Jason Lieser. "Him and Walter were such good friends and it feels like both of them are going to do it together. It's a great thing."

Suhey was Payton's lead blocker in the I-formation as a fullback from 1980 on until the legendary Bears' tailback retired in 1987. Suhey's career ended in 1989.

Suhey is 11th all time in Bears rushing yardage with 2,946 and 10th in receptions with 260. He also scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl XX with an 11-yard run.

Covert was named to the hall of fame along with former Bears defensive end Ed Sprinkle as part of a special 20-member class to commemorate the NFL's 100th anniversary.

The sixth pick of the 1983 draft out of Pitt, Covert played for eight seasons at left tackle and made All-Pro as well as the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986. Covert's career was cut short largely due to a back injury he suffered in 1987.

