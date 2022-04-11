It's either a leap of faith or confidence in medical reports that would lead to the Bears drafting Alabama receiver John Metchie III or even teammate Jameson Williams as the two both try to overcome late-season torn ACLs.

It isn't like the Bears have avoided taking a chance on an injured Alabama player in the past.

What's different now is Ryan Poles is in charge and not Ryan Pace, who drafted safety Eddie Jackson after a broken leg. A broken leg isn't the risk a torn ACL can be, as the Bears have found with running back Tarik Cohen.

However, drafting either Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III or Jameson Williams definitely would carry some element of risk until teams can be absolutely certain of recovery. Williams tore his ACL in the national title game in January while Metchie tore his in December's SEC championship game.

The Bears wouldn't have to worry about drafting Williams, unless there is a drastic shift in the thinking of scouts. As an X-receiver, Williams has been regarded as first-round material despite the ACL tear and Todd McShay's latest two-round mock draft had him going 17th overall, while Kevin Hanson's last SI.com mock had Williams going 21st to the Chiefs.

Hanson's top 100 puts Metchie as a third-rounder at 68th best, a drop no doubt precipitated by the injury. The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder made 96 catches as a junior in 2021 for Alabama and 1,142 yards with eight TDs and figures to be among the best slot receivers.

As such, it's possible the Bears would have him on their radar if they are unable to acquire a X-receiver type to replace Allen Robinson. They also could use slot help and receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle afford them some positional versatility.

Considering how they had to void a free agent signing by Larry Ogunjobi due to an injury, it seems unlikely Poles is the gambling type when it comes to health.

Still, Metchie's talent when healthy cannot be denied. He obviously couldn't do combine workouts or a pro day.

"In June I should be cleared, I should be good to go, no restrictions, I should be ready to play football and run some routes," Metchie told reporters at the combine.

Waiting until a final minicamp or later to get a look at a first-round pick is a big leap of faith. However, if Poles has anything working on his side right now it's time. With the move to dismantle the team, the Bears appear unlikely to contend for much this year and they could afford to wait for a pick to regain full health.

Metchie put his speed up there with many who ran in a really fast group at the combine.

"Definitely think I would have ran a 4.4 or in the low 4.4," he said.

Metchie was born in Taiwan, grew up in Africa and then moved to Canada. He's from the Toronto area.

"I think culture is one of the biggest keys to who I am today and diversity, just having lived around so many different types of people and adapted to so many cultures I've lived in definitely helped me become the man I am today," Metchie said.

Metchie's skills as a player are not limited to pass catching. He's been called one of the best blockers among this draft's receivers despite not being one of the bigger pass catchers. In fact, at the combine he called himself "...the best blocking receiver in this class for sure."

"It's part of football," he explained. "Playing without the ball is just as important as playing with the ball, especially for your offense, especially creating big plays in the run game.

"It's really blocking on the secondary that creates those big plays, so I think it's just pride in being a football player really."

It's something new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy values, as the Packers staff he was on always valued this.

As a receiver, Metchie regards himself as less reliant on speed than some others, so it's possible the injury isn't a huge factor.

"I think getting open is the key of being a receiver," he said. "Getting open, creating space and versatility. I played on the outside, I played on the inside, I ran routes out of the backfield, I think you can put me anywhere on the field and I can get open."

To Metchie, knowing his opponent rates as high as natural ability and route-running skills in getting open=.

"I like to see how (DBs) play, I like to watch their tendencies, what they give away, how they like to approach certain situations, certain downs and stuff like that," he said. "I like to watch the safeties, what they give away and tilt and things like that, the corners if they get too overly aggressive, if they like to get sloppy with their technique, things I can take advantage of with them."

Metchie honed his craft going against top SEC defensive backs each week and teammate Patrick Surtain, who is with the Miami Dolphins.

'Other guys you go against them during the game, but even so, Pat was the best by far and that's why you go to Alabama, you compete against the best every single day, he said.

Metchie will get to prove himself soon enough but for now it's rehabbing. It doesn't hurt having Williams trying to get through the same injury with him.

"We rehab together in the same place, we rehab together every day, so we're together every day training and rehabbing and back on the road to getting to run some," he said.

Then they both could do something more about eliminating any lingering doubts, but NFL personnel people will simply need to rely on film and medical reports when they make their big decisions.

