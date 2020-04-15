Mel Kiper's first two-round mock draft showed he has a real need to study the teams who lack picks in the first round.

On a day when many other mocks narrowed down teams' selections in this year's NFL Draft, Kiper found a pick the Bears should make only if they intend to invite ridicule.

With 10 tight ends already in the fold for this season, ESPN's draft expert had the Bears drafting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet at No. 43 in Round 2.

Kiper is certainly not the only one who perceives the franchise has a lack of a long-term answer at tight end. And they all would be correct. It doesn't make this a correct pick or even an adequate one.

Bears GM Ryan Pace would escape a great deal of ridicule by making this pick simply because the 6-foot-6, 262-pound Kmet has so many fans in the Chicago area. He shouldn't be so lucky.

Kmet's father was briefly a Chicago Bear, and Kmet played high school ball at St. Viator in the northwest suburbs, the same school where Walter Payton's son Jarrett played football.

Kmet is certainly worthy of the 43rd pick -- by another team.

Kiper has the Bears passing on Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, SIU safety Jeremy Chinn, Kmet's teammate Chase Claypool and quarterback Jalen Hurts to make this pick. All of those except Hurts are playing at need positions for the Bears, and Hurts might be worth the pick simply because of his unique athletic ability.

An 11th tight end is not worth making this pick. The Bears are already spending $21 million on tight ends, $6 million more than anyone else is according to Spotrac.com.

Kiper and everyone else pointing the Bears toward Kmet are giving up on both short- and long-term answers at other positions where they have nothing. Who starts at safety? Who starts at cornerback? Is there anyone who can block?

Later Kiper made the 50th pick and I half expected him to take Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins. What's another tight end when you're having fun?

However, Kiper comes to his senses, although he doesn't bring in the defensive help really needed by the Bears. He has them selecting Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler at No. 50. Hamler can make big plays with his speed, although at the moment there is a lack of objective evidence on his actual speed.

Kiper's mock wasn't the only one out there for consideration as the countdown hit nine days until D-day.

PFF

Pro Football Focus has been blasting Ryan Pace for leaving his defensive secondary without two starters at the end of free agency.

It wouldn't be a day of the regular work week if Pace wasn't being blasted by PFF.

PFF at least shows no hypocrisy and had the Bears select cornerback Trevon Diggs of Alabama at No. 43 and Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. at No. 50.

Both would challenge immediately for starting spots with the Bears. Considering their competition, or lack thereof, they would win.

Winfield isn't quite the physical safety the Bears need, at 5-foot-9, 203 pounds. If they try to deploy him as more of a strong safety, he'll take a beating.

"PFF wrote about the Bears: "They could target offense in the second round, but returning their defense to its dominant 2018 form is their quickest route to SuperBowl contention."

No truer words have been written by PFF.

NFL.com

Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein have collaborated for every team's two ideal picks, not so much a two-round mock but a way to include every team regardless of when they pick.

For the Bears, they've called Michigan center Cesar Ruiz the ideal Bears first pick. It's difficult to argue their logic.

"Fortunately, they have a couple second-round picks, including one from the Raiders in the Mack deal, that they can use to address two major areas of need: center and safety," Reuter and Zierlein wrote. "Ruiz is an athletic player who has the football intelligence to step into the starting role on Day 1. Chinn's size and hitting ability will allow him to play in the box when Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson is in centerfield, while his overall athleticism will enable him to handle deep coverage duties and work in the slot."

Ruiz fills a need. They can move Cody Whitehair over to guard and be done with all the concern over replacing Kyle Long. They'd be getting a player mature beyond his years and well tested at his position.

With the second pick, No. 50, they've taken a risk by selecting Jeremy Chinn, the Southern Illinois safety. It's a player they've researched fully in the predraft process. Bearreport.com reported they had three contacts with Chinn so far.

His size is more like a true strong safety and his speed was sub-4.5 seconds, out there for all to see at the combine.

Chinn might need a bit of time in camp to develop because he's used to playing lower-level competition. Fom the way the coronavirus delay is going, it's a luxury Chinn won't have.

