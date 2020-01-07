The futility the Bears have experienced at finding a tight end hit a high note, or a new low, Monday when the team signed a player at the position who hasn't played football since high school.

The Bears signed Darion Clark to a futures contract.

Clark hasn't played football since he was Rockdale County High School in Conyers, Ga. He was a participant in the 2018 Southern California Pro Day.

A 6-foot-7, 220-pounder, Clark played basketball at Charlotte in 2012-13 and then sat out a year after transfering to Southern California, where he averaged 4.3 points for 58 games in two seasons.. Then he continued playing one season as a grad student at Grand Canyon University in 2016-17 and averaged 7.8 points.

Clark became the 11th Bears tight end signed to either the active roster, practice squad or futures contract since the last draft.

Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, Bradley Sowell, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Eric Saubert all appeared in games at tight end spots for the Bears last year. Dax Raymond finished the season on the practie squad and Ellis Richardson and Ian Bunting were on the 90-man roster last training camp before the 53-man cuts.

