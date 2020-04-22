BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Nick Foles Takes Jersey No. 9 Out of Mothballs and Philly

Gene Chamberlain

When Nick Foles signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars he wore jersey No. 7 instead of his customary jersey No. 9.

"No. 9 stays in Philadelphia," Foles told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That number means a lot to me. It pertains to that city."

Apparently wearing that jersey number to win the Super Bowl in Philadelphia doesn't mean as much in Chicago.

Foles will wear No. 9 for the Bears, the team announced on Wednesday.

There's a good reason he can't wear No. 7 in Chicago. There was this guy named George Halas who wore it and kind of started the league so it's retired.

Foles is taking the jersey number third-string quarterback Tyler Bray has worn for two seasons as the sometimes-practice squad, sometimes regular-roster guy.

Several other Bears in recent years have worn No. 9, which was best known for being the jersey number worn by their only Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Jim McMahon wore it well. Shane Matthews and Robbie Gould wore it, as well.

A few new Bears will wear the same number they wore with other teams.

Cornerback Artie Burns will be the same No. 25 he was with the Steelers. Tight end Jimmy Graham remains No. 80 with the Bears, as he was with the Packers and outside linebacker Robert Quinn will wearing No. 94 again like he did with the Rams, but he wore No. 58 in Dallas last year.

Barkevious Mingo won't obviously wear the No. 52 he wore in Texas, because it's Khalil Mack's number. Mingo will instead wear No. 50.

Other jersey numbers fixed for new Bears are No. 21 for safety Jordan Lucas, No. 38 for safety Kentrell Brice, No. 44 for basketball player-turned-football player Darion Clark, No. 74 for guard Germain Ifedi, No. 78 for tackle Jason Spriggs, No. 6 for kicker Ramiz Ahmed and No. 86 for tight end Demetrius Harris.

Tight ends are taking up nine jersey numbers at the moment, and possibly more after the draft.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prince Amukamara Seems More Concerned About His Past

Gene Chamberlain

Bucs Tight Ends Could Prove Enticing for Bears

With the Bucs signing Gronk

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Safeties

The need for a more physical safety to partner up with ball-hawking Eddie Jackson is a great one for the Chicago Bears as they decide on uses for pick Nos. 43 and 50 in Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears GM Ryan Pace Would Draft the Right Tight End

Trey Burton's inability to get healthy made for his departure from the Bears, and now they're looking seriously at the NFL Draft for another player despite having nine tight ends on the roster

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Could the Bears Be Looking at Cole Kmet in the Draft Now?

Gene Chamberlain

Competition for Eddy Pineiro the Aim of Bears' Kicker Signing

The Bears had a nationwide manhunt it seemed last year when they finally brought in kicker Eddy Pineiro with a trade, and the signing of Ramiz Ahmed doesn't signify another wild offseason at kicker is about to begin.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Cornerbacks

The Chicago Bears need a cornerback to replace Prince Amukamara and the players on their roster include an unusual mix but not really a the type of lockdown player at the position they could find in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Choose a Quarterback in NFL Draft

Bears general manager Ryan Pace admitted he wanted to be vague but went one better and threw a total cloud over the whole draft process except for admitting he could take a quarterback if the right one came his way

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Set for Virtual NFL Draft from Tech Standpoint

GM Ryan Pace has his home wired and is adept enough at the tech now to conduct the draft, unless someone turns on the vacuum cleaner

Gene Chamberlain

Bears in No Need to Rush into a Marqise Lee Signing

The need for a speed receiver rather than another older receiver with an injury past is the reason the Chicago Bears should approach this week's draft looking for young pass catchers.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain