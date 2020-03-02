Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride definitely comes off like he has a chip on his shoulder.

The Bears could use some people with a chip on their shoulder according to coach Matt Nagy.

"I want everybody to feel that way," Nagy said at the combine. "If you don't, you feel content and you play content, you don't have that chip."

So maybe it's no surprise Pride talked with Bears regional scouts early in the predraft process.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still disrespected in a lot of conversations, so with that, it's just going to be me continuing to prove haters wrong, doubters wrong and do the best I can to show that I'm the best in the country," Pride told reporters Friday at the scouting combine.

Mel Kiper rates Pride as the ninth-best cornerback available so he'd like be available to the Bears in Round 2 of the draft. The Bears are definitely in the market for top cornerback talent after cutting Prince Amukamara.

Pride probably didn't hurt his chances in the NFL with the fourth-best 40-yard dash time Sunday among cornerbacks at 4.4 seconds. His 6.94-second time in the three-cone drill tied for fourth best.

It's not surprising Pride considers his speed his greatest asset.

"Translating quickly would obviously be my speed and my cover ability," Pride said. "I need to work on my recognition of run, my tackling form and technique. But just getting to the league should be a good transition with speed."

Pride's times shouldn't surprise anyone considering he was also running track through his sophomore year. He had a time of 21.16 seconds in the ACC Outdoor Championships for the 200 meters and placed third at the NCAA Indoors 60-meter dash.

He says he's well prepared for whatever he encounters in the NFL.

"I've watched a lot of NFL tape," Pride said. "So movement-wise, I would say Trae Waynes from Minnesota, we have similar movement patterns. But also, I think I resemble some Jaire Alexander at Green Bay.

"So I try to mirror my game after guys like Richard Sherman that does very well with his eyes, Josh Norman has very good body control and just a lot of different people. I try to mix it all into a great Troy Pride."

Pride wouldn't necessarily have to be playing on the outside at cornerback. He could fit into the slot, as well. His versatility is an advantage to many teams.

They've brought it up, but I think it gives me an advantage because I played different areas," Pride said. "I've played field, I played boundary and then in the Senior Bowl, I played left corner. So I can flip, I can flop. I can stay on one side if you want me to. So I can do it all. That's a great aspect to my game. Like I said, I can talk about position versatility, so I can move wherever you need me."

Wherever it is, he's not lacking for swagger, or the chip Nagy is seeking.

"I can play off," Pride said. "I can press you. I can be in zone, but I like man coverage, I like blanketing receivers and I like taking them away."

