BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Notre Dame Cornerback Has Bears' Attention

Gene Chamberlain

Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride definitely comes off like he has a chip on his shoulder.

The Bears could use some people with a chip on their shoulder according to coach Matt Nagy.

"I want everybody to feel that way," Nagy said at the combine. "If you don't, you feel content and you play content, you don't have that chip."

So maybe it's no surprise Pride talked with Bears regional scouts early in the predraft process.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still disrespected in a lot of conversations, so with that, it's just going to be me continuing to prove haters wrong, doubters wrong and do the best I can to show that I'm the best in the country," Pride told reporters Friday at the scouting combine.

Mel Kiper rates Pride as the ninth-best cornerback available so he'd like be available to the Bears in Round 2 of the draft. The Bears are definitely in the market for top cornerback talent after cutting Prince Amukamara.

Pride probably didn't hurt his chances in the NFL with the fourth-best 40-yard dash time Sunday among cornerbacks at 4.4 seconds. His 6.94-second time in the three-cone drill tied for fourth best.

It's not surprising Pride considers his speed his greatest asset.

"Translating quickly would obviously be my speed and my cover ability," Pride said. "I need to work on my recognition of run, my tackling form and technique. But just getting to the league should be a good transition with speed."

Pride's times shouldn't surprise anyone considering he was also running track through his sophomore year. He had a time of 21.16 seconds in the ACC Outdoor Championships for the 200 meters and placed third at the NCAA Indoors 60-meter dash.

He says he's well prepared for whatever he encounters in the NFL.

"I've watched a lot of NFL tape," Pride said. "So movement-wise, I would say Trae Waynes from Minnesota, we have similar movement patterns. But also, I think I resemble some Jaire Alexander at Green Bay.

"So I try to mirror my game after guys like Richard Sherman that does very well with his eyes, Josh Norman has very good body control and just a lot of different people. I try to mix it all into a great Troy Pride."

Pride wouldn't necessarily have to be playing on the outside at cornerback. He could fit into the slot, as well. His versatility is an advantage to many teams.

They've brought it up, but I think it gives me an advantage because I played different areas," Pride said. "I've played field, I played boundary and then in the Senior Bowl, I played left corner. So I can flip, I can flop. I can stay on one side if you want me to. So I can do it all. That's a great aspect to my game. Like I said, I can talk about position versatility, so I can move wherever you need me."

Wherever it is, he's not lacking for swagger, or the chip Nagy is seeking.

"I can play off," Pride said. "I can press you. I can be in zone, but I like man coverage, I like blanketing receivers and I like taking them away."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hub Arkush can't understand why people think Andy Dalton is an upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky. He couldn't be more correct. The only thing Dalton did that Trubisky hasn't is lead a team to the…

Gene Chamberlain

Offensive Combine Efforts for Bears to Note

Several offensive players who might have been high interest for the Chicago Bears stepped up at the combine while some who were considered available in Round 2 or later fell back

Gene Chamberlain

Packers Interest in Nick Kwiatkoski Must Alarm Bears

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly showing a keen interest in free agent Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who stood out to them on film in the teams' past games.

Gene Chamberlain

Bidding War Faces Bears if they Pursue Austin Hooper

The Chicago Bears would need to come with their wallet and bank account to a bidding war to obtain tight end Austin Hooper, who could be the target of teams like Washington, Green Bay, Dallas and New England

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

NBC Sports Chicago article says there's no easy answer to how the Bears get the running game going. I would disagree greatly. It's very easy. It's as easy as the freshman football coach told us when…

Gene Chamberlain

Report Links Bears to Cincinnati's Andy Dalton

Until now any interest the Bears were perceived to have in a quarterback was rumor or assumption, but a report from Cincinnati says they have talked to the Bengals about the availability of Andy Dalton

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Eye Edge Rushers while Praising Leonard Floyd

The Chicago Bears quietly have looked at outside pass rushers even while they are saying Leonard Floyd is getting the job done without making many sacks

Gene Chamberlain

Report Says Bears Will Pursue Austin Hooper

A Sun-Times report says the Bears will make a run at Falcons free agent tight end Austin Hooper when the free agency negotiating period begins on March 16.

Gene Chamberlain

Would Matt Nagy Really Put Heat on Mitchell Trubisky?

It's often perceived the Bears are soft on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but whether it is true or not an ESPN analyst thinks Bears coach Matt Nagy is about to get really tough on his starting signal caller.

Gene Chamberlain

Adding Running Back Seems a Possibility for Bears

The Bears say they like their running backs and might use Cordarrelle Patterson but they've spoken to at least one running back at the NFL Scouting Combine and it indicates they'll at least consider the need for backup help.

Gene Chamberlain