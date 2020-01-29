WGN host Mark Carman drudged up a sore spot some Bears fans didn't know existed during an interview on radio row at the Super Bowl.

Gardner Minshew reminded everyone he had one of his formal interviews at the combine with Matt Nagy and the Bears last year.

"I loved it," Minshew told Carman. "I mean, with Nagy and all those guys they were awesome. We got to talk some really good ball.

"For a while, I thought like that was going to be a real possibility. But at the end I ended up right where I was supposed to be."

Minshew was drafted with the fifth pick of Round 6, so the Bears didn't really have a pick to try and get Minshew in that round. They didn't select that round until pick No. 33 that round, 207 overall, when they drafted cornerback Duke Shelley.

They didn't have a fifth-round pick to use on him, either. It was sent to New England earlier in the draft when they moved up in the third round to select David Montgomery.

The good news for the Bears on this topic might actually be that it's applicable to this year. Their interest in Minshew at least showed they could identify some talent. And it showed they saw value in a quarterback from Washington State's Air Raid offensive system.

There is another quarterback in this year's draft from the same offense, who put up prodigious numbers and has a quicker release than Minshew.

It's Anthony Gordon, who stood out at the Senior Bowl last week.

