Analysis: So far Ryan Poles has made the team different in free agency but it's difficult to find position groups he has actually made better as they're about to report for conditioning work next week.

After the initial waves of free agency hit in the past, it was easy to determine where the Bears could be most improved for the coming season.

The draft sometimes impacts this, but in most cases teams won't see immediate improvement from a rookie. Darnell Mooney and Jaylon Johnson might be the only exceptions to this rule in recent years for the Bears. Justin Fields in Year 1 wasn't an improvement over Mitchel Trubisky. Of the 31 rookies drafted in the last five years by the Bears there are only three or four where you could say their rookie performances noticeably and immediately improved the position group. Rather, the rookie performance sets a tone or teases what could usually be coming in the future for a more experienced version of the player.

So free agency's end normally allows for more clear determinations about positional improvement than the draft.

Because the Bears have been entered into a massive rebuild by general manager Ryan Poles, there are positions not even filled at this time for the roster. Determining relative strength of positions for the season is virtually impossible.

Several positions might come down to undrafted players who aren't even on the team yet.

However, there are three positions where it's safe to say the Bears will be stronger in 2022 despite a total rebuild.

Improved Position Groups

1. Quarterback

Justin Fields in Year 2 doesn't simply figure to be better, he must be better. If Fields doesn't get better in Year 2, it wouldn't be out of the question for the Bears to devote some of their infinite salary cap space for 2023 or even a first-round pick from next year's draft to quarterback. This is how important finding the right player at the position is.

Fortunately for Fields, everything he did except win games and throw touchdown passes seemed on track toward a better second season. He was a strong deep passer and ran well. Consistency and efficiency must come next. Better pass blocking and a

The normal progression is quarterback improvement in Year 2. Mitchell Trubisky went from a

"We're looking for better technique, better fundamentals, better decision-making, better timing, everything," coach Matt Eberflus told reporters at the owners meetings. "He's all onboard on that."

Poles realizes he needs to add more to give Fields a better chance, but he needs to add plenty to make a reconstructed team viable

"I want to give him everything I possibly can, but you still have to construct an entire team," Poles said.

So Fields is going to need to prove he can elevate a team in flux, but given normal Year 2 progress he should be more able to do it.

2. Linebacker

This doesn't include edge rushers, who now are defensive ends and part of the line in the 4-3. The Bears need three starting linebackers and it's actually uncertain whether they have the third but there are a few candidates and Nick Morrow would have a hard time being a less effective second linebacker than the Bears has last year. Alec Ogletree tried, but he was a street free agent for a reason and when he started all but one of their games the Bears had an inside linebacker who ranked next to last in the NFL among all linebackers according to Pro Football Focus' grading system. Danny Trevathan had one start and was a non-factor. So Nicholas Morrow would need to struggle greatly for the Bears not to be improved at this position. It's also possible they'll get something from two other players already added at the position, Noah Dawkins and Joe Thomas.

3. Running Back

The only difference here is Khalil Herbert will start out his second year at backup running back, when last year he had to wait until an injury to Damien Williams to take over the spot. When Hebert took it over, he made a difference with his combination of speed and ability to break a tackle. Adding Darrynton Evans as a possible speed threat might help but this is uncertain. For now, the natural improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 for Herbert and the inability of Williams to make an impact last year combine to make this group a bit better than where they finished off last year. It's a marginal improvement caused by Herbert being better in Year 2 but it's still improvement.

Where There's Work to Do

Defensive Line

Counting the edge rusher spot as a defensive line position, this is in shambles. Gone is Khalil Mack. Gone are Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols and Eddie Goldman. The players brought in haven't made anyone's list of must-have free agents: Al-Quadin Muhammad outside and Justin Jones inside. They tried to add another three technique but Larry Ogunjobi wasn't physically fit.

Offensive Line

One spot looks better at the moment with Lucas Patrick at center, but the rest of this group is disarray. Are tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom automatic upgrades over lost veterans Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi now in their second years? There is no real replacement for James Daniels after they lost out on guard Ryan Bates. Replacing backup Alex Bars with Dakota Dozier was a wash. The work to be done here yet is comparable to on the defensive line.

Wide Receiver

At least there are a few new bodies in positions now, with Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. It wouldn't be hard for either of those two to replace the production of their third and fourth receivers last year, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd. Finding someone who can do what Allen Robinson was capable of even though he didn't do it last year is the biggest problem facing the team right now.

Tight End

Help wanted. It's safe to think Cole Kmet can be better in Year 3 because tight ends generally follow a scale of improvement where the third year is their biggest leap, but he already made some strides last year by going from 28 to 60 receptions. They haven't touched this position, otherwise. Jesper Horsted was retained at a minimum tender but they must add numbers and quality here as backups or the second and third starters.

Secondary

It's been sitting there collecting dust until Wednesday. There is no legitimate starter at safety alongside Eddie Jackson. DeAndre Houston-Carson currently pencils in as a starter and until Titans backup Dane Cruikshank signed for a year on Wednesday, no one else was under contract at the position. And safety was their stronger position in the secondary. They lost their low level of depth at cornerback with Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford signed elsewhere. Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley are still in starting roles and that's not a good sign unless either suddenly develops with different coaching. Thomas Graham Jr. could be an upgrade but no one saw enough of him last year to know. Beyond that, there have been no significant additions in free agency at either cornerback or safety.

Specal Teams

They might have replacements for return man Jakeem Grant, but not someone who can say they are capable of making the Pro Bowl like he did. And their punting situation is dire with Pat O'Donnell gone to Green Bay and only street free agent pickup Ryan Winslow to replace him.

