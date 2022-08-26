Chicago Bears (2-0) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

What: Final preseason game

When: 6 p.m. kickoff, Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Lou Canellis)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish broadcast, TUDN AM-1200 and Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: FUBO-TV, free trial

The Line at SI Sports Book: Browns by 5 1/2 (Over/under 41 1/2 )

Betting Notes: The over/under on this game was the highest in the league on this final weekend as betting opened. ... The total has been under in the last five games these teams played.

The Matchup: The Bears try to finish unbeaten in preseason for the first time since 1994 at Cleveland. They did go 3-0 to start preseason in 2007 as they came off of their Super Bowl appearance, but then lost the last preseason game when they played four exhibitions. Bears coach Matt Eberflus has said the starters will play for a half so this becomes the proverbial dress rehearsal game, although some starters may play less and in the case of running back David Montgomery it's possible he might not play or will play very little. The Browns will use starters, as well, and it will be a dress rehearsal as Jacoby Brissett starts at QB but coach Kevin Stefanski isn't saying how long he'll keep starters in the game.

Bears on Offense: QB Justin Fields has played just 27 snaps in the first two preseason games and is 9 of 14 for 87 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He'll be working again with a shorthanded receiver corps as Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry and Tajae Sharpe are all out, and it's possible they could limit the snaps or sit Velus Jones Jr., as well, as he missed some practice time during the week. For Fields, this is a return to the scene of the crime. It's where he made his first pro start and was sacked nine times with a 6-for-20 effort and 68 passing yards in a 26-6 loss as coach Matt Nagy failed to protect him with extra pass blockers in the face of numerous blitzes. One goal coach Matt Eberflus has is to get some kind of a two-minute drill. They have been working at it extensively without the chance for one popping up in preseason games. Right guard Teven Jenkins makes his second start at this position as the Bears hope to solidify a starting unit that has been together now for two weeks. Although this will be the second straight start Jenkins, right tackle Larry Borom, center Sam Mustipher, left guard Cody Whitehair and left tackle Braxton Jones have been together, their lineup will change regardless in the opener because center Lucas Patrick is expected back then. It's unknown if the Browns will play pass rusher Myles Garrett or cornerback Greg Newsome II as both have returned from absences last week, Bell from a hamstring injury.

Bears on Defense: The first-team defense will get a look at how they play with Roquan Smith for the first time after he ended his hold-in without a contract extension. He'll be at a new position, weakside linebacker (WILL) in the 4-3, which is more of a playmaking spot than inside where he played in a 3-4. The Bears won't have safety Jaquan Brisker due to thumb surgery but will have rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon playing for the second straight week. Their cornerback position and defensive tackle are spots where they'll need to make cuts and will look closely at the efforts of all those playing. They'll be facing Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett, who hasn't played yet in preseason. He is the QB who will hold down the fort until Deshaun Watson's penalty is served. The Browns are trying to find receiver depth and one of the players they have available fighting for a roster spot is former Bears receiver Javon Wims. They'd like to see something more from David Bell, the former Purdue receiver they drafted.

Next Week: The Bears have no game as they make roster cuts final on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They'll begin practicing for the season opener, which is Sept. 11 at home against San Francisco.

