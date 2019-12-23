BearMaven
Prince Amukamara Available to Face Chiefs

Gene Chamberlain

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara is available to play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs despite a hamstring injury which has plagued him for three weeks.

Amukamara practiced on a limited basis this week and was ruled questionable for the game after playing through the injury last week. Kevin Toliver II played for Amukamara against Dallas two weeks ago because of the hamstring injury.

Akiem Hicks will miss the game due to his dislocated elbow. The Bears announced this Friday. Also out for the Bears are wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and tackle Bobby Massie.

The other inactives are new defensive back Michael Joseph, defensive end Abdullah Anderson, guard Corey Levin and tight end Bradley Sowell.

The Chiefs are without running back LeSean McCoy (ankle), cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle, shoudler) are missing the game. The other inacties are cornerback Rashad Fenton, tackle Jackson Barton and tight end Deon Yelder.

