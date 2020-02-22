BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

How Proposed CBA Could Fatten Mitchell Trubisky's Wallet

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will have to make a commitment to Mitchell Trubisky soon.

If the proposed collective bargaining agreement passes, it will make that commitment more ironclad.

If the CBA passes a vote of players then the Bears could be forced to pay out $24 million to Mitchell Trubisky in 2021 and count it against their salary cap. Under the proposed CBA passed by owners, a fifth-year option on a rookie deal  that is picked up would be guaranteed.

This would go into effect in time to mean the Bears would have to pay Trubisky the $24 million due on his fifth-year option for 2021 if they pick it up. 

Under the current CBA, the fifth-year options are guaranteed only in case of injury. So they can cut a player after picking up an option if he's healthy, and they don't have to count that option year against the cap or pay him.   

For example, right now Leonard Floyd is supposed to be playing the option year on his deal in 2020 because the Bears picked up the option. If the Bears decided to cut him they wouldn't have to pay him or count any money against the cap. This wouldn't be the case in the future, and Trubisky would be the first Bears beneficiary of the rule.

So essentially right now picking up an option year really means virtually nothing unless there is an injury. 

When you hear the Bears have to decide whether to pick up Trubisky's option by May, all it really means is they don't intend to let him leave after his fourth year, but things could still change if he starts to stink the place up in 2020.

In Trubisky's case, picking up the option at the moment would be wise if they plan to keep him would be wise because it limits what they pay him to $24 million. If they didn't pick up the option and he had a breakthrough season, they might have to pay him $27 million or more to put a franchise tag on him.

Of course, the Bears could make it all a moot point by simply declining the fifth-year option all together. The chances of that based on their complete backing of Trubisky to this point seem to be slim and none.

Players across Twitter on Friday took to roundly criticizing the full CBA proposal, which included a 17-game schedule and an extra playoff team as well as more active players on game day.

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson responded angrily to the proposed CBA Friday which players never officially voted to accept.

"Rip it up!" he said on Twitter.

Most of the criticism centered around cash, of course.

The current CBA does not expire until after the 2020 season.

The owners voted Thursday to approve a CBA proposal, which had been negotiated between the sides. But on Friday the players held a three-hour conference call among player reps after the executive council of the union voted 6-5 not to recommend the proposal to the union members for approval. No vote of the rank and file was taken.

Among the bigger concerns besides money is player safety with the addition of a game, and also lack of proper compensation for the extra game.

There could still be a vote next week at the annual NFLPA meeting held during the combine in Indianapolis.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported if the players didn't approve the current proposal, owners would consider the offer rejected and would proceed with the 2020 season under the current rules outlined in the 2011 CBA. 

It could mean the league is on the fast track for a lockout like they had in 2011.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Cut Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel

An ESPN report said cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel have been cut by the Bears for salary cap relief

Gene Chamberlain

Four Sleepers for Bears to Follow at NFL Combine

Not all the best picks for a team are well established or known quantities, and the Bears could do well to take a look closely at these players in the combine next week.

Gene Chamberlain

How Bigger Playoff Pool Has an Impact on Bears

The playoff pool could expand and the schedule could add a game if the NFLPA approves the new CBA, and it all could cause a different look to each team's season

Gene Chamberlain

Report from Denver Links Bears to Interest in Derek Carr

A report from a Denver reporter has said the Bears would have interest in Derek Carr if the Oakland Raiders decide to put him on the trading block.

Gene Chamberlain

How Current Bears Performed at the NFL Combine

What kind of players does Ryan Pace look for in the draft is more apparent when you look at how some of the current Chicago Bears performed in the NFL combine

Gene Chamberlain

Numerous Cornerback Options for Bears at Combine

The scouting combine will be big next week for several cornerbacks who have something to prove and also for the Bears, who are well positioned to select a defensive back with two picks in Round 2.

Gene Chamberlain

Deal of the Century: Mitchell Trubisky for Cam Newton?

If the Bears traded for Cam Newton, one way they could pull it off would be to send the Panthers Mitchell Trubisky, but they also would need to come up with additional compensation and then cut players to meet their salary cap limit

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Sign Former Kansas City Tight End

Tight end Demetrius Harris, who was cut last week by Cleveland, has signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Rating the Vet QBs Who Could Be Bears Backup

Big names like Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater or Philip Rivers wouldn't be coming to Chicago to watch Mitchell Trubisky play but others would be able to do it and here's who's qualified.

Gene Chamberlain

What History Says About the .500 Season by Bears

History can indicate where things are headed in the future, but in the case of the Bears and their .500 record it says their course for 2020 might be more wide open than you'd think.

Gene Chamberlain