Only Trade for Cam Newton Proves Ryan Pace's Resolve

Gene Chamberlain

It's self-preservation time and Bears general manager Ryan Pace is showing he understands what this means.

The move to sign Robert Quinn and the Bears' release Tuesday afternoon of Leonard Floyd is an indication Pace can admit to a poor draft pick.

It also shows Pace knows he is in his sixth year with the Bears, they've been in the playoffs once and his own contract expires after 2021. So it's time to swallow pride and accept some defeats in order to continue the fight.

Floyd wasn't the total bust Kevin White was but never played up to being the ninth pick of the draft, and maybe not even up to a fourth-round level. He's being dispatched after four seasons, 18 1/2 sacks and somehow recording fewer sacks each year since he came into the NFL. He even had fewer sacks after Khalil Mack came to Chicago, which seems incredibly difficult to do.

It cost a $70 million deal for Quinn, a high price to pay to admit to a mistake. Still, they would have been paying Floyd an amount this season almost equal to what Quinn's deal averages. So if you're going to pay that much for something, you might as well get production for it.

While it was necessary, the next move and next admission of a mistake is the one Pace really needs to make.

Apparently his bid to sign Teddy Bridgewater failed, either because they couldn't come up with the money or they didn't commit to the former Saints backup as the starter.

So the quarterback market filters down to either Nick Foles or Andy Dalton through trade. For the stout of heart, there is also Jamies Winston.

On Tuesday another option became possible and Pace is very familiar with him from his years with the Saints in the NFC South. Cam Newton offers Pace a chance to show if he really has the ability to admit to a mistake with Trubisky and move on to a starter who was an NFL MVP.

The Carolina Panthers made Newton available for trade Tuesday, after first saying they planned to keep him.

First, the Bears would need to know Newton's Lisfranc injury has healed properly after surgery. This is no small matter. This is a painful, nagging injury that slows down players and even has been known to end the careers of older players.

It was supposed to take about 10 weeks after his surgery in mid-December for Newton to recover, but the Panthers couldn't confirm last month if Newton was healthy. They said they needed to see more.

The Bears would have to know he's healthy. Finding this out isn't exactly easy with the coronavirus raging, travel restricted and NFL team facilities closed.

If the Bears can arrange to find this out, then Newton should be the player they pursue. He's still young enough at 31 in a few months to be a player for several years who can help a strong defense make a title run.

There would be no doubt they're moving on from Trubisky if Newton came to Chicago.

The cost and commitment to a former MVP would be much greater than it would be for Foles, who would himself be a decent choice because he knows the offense already after playing in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Still, Foles wouldn't necessarily be the starter coming in over Trubisky. He couldn't outplay Gardner Minshew, who completed only 60.6% of his passes. He's started seven more games than Trubisky and been around the league five years longer with only marginally better statistics.

With Dalton, the situation would be similar.

Trubisky could serve as backup if he loses out to either one, or if Newton came in to start.

The Bears do have to decide on his option year by May 5, but this is no longer a real issue. The new CBA renders it a moot point for players drafted in 2017 like Trubisky. The new CBA rule makes fifth-year options guaranteed only for 2018 first-round draft picks and later, not for 2017 first-round picks.

So Trubisky could simply be cut, option year or no option year. It makes him readily available as a backup, although if he is injured the contract is guaranteed.

So Pace's next step needs to be determining asking price and what the Bears have to see if he is healthy.

If not, it's an indication Pace is clinging to a bad draft day mistake, and hasn't learned to move on as he did in Floyd's case.

