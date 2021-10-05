Report: David Montgomery Out 4-5 Weeks

Although David Montgomery's knee injury has been classified as less severe, an ESPN reports said he'll miss 4-5 weeks with what is a sprain.

Severity is in the eye of the beholder.

According to an ESPN report, Montgomery's left knee hyperextension resulted in a sprain that could keep him out four or five weeks. This would deprive the Bears of the most consistent aspect of their offense to date for an extended period.

It would put Montgomery `back in the lineup either for the San Francisco game on Halloween at Soldier Field, or the Pittsburgh Steelers game the following week on a Monday night. The Bears have a bye the week after the Nov. 8 Steelers game.

Essentially, he would return for the second half of the season.

The Bears would have to lean on Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert in the meantime.

"It’s a challenge," tackle Germain Ifedi said. "It’s a challenge when you lose a guy. But when you have guys behind them who you know can run it, that’s an exciting opportunity for them too."

Williams looked ready for anything when he played after Montgomery's injury.

Williams averaged 6.9 yards a carry on eight carries but then suffered an injury of his own. It was first called a quad injury but later NFL Network reported it merely to be a thigh bruise. This likely would allow him to play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The eight carries for Williams was the most he's had since he rushed for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City because he opted out last season.

Herbert's three carries for 7 yards on Sunday were his first NFL carries.

The Bears also have running back Ryan Nall available for promotion from their practice squad

