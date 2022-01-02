Report: "Likely Outcome" Will Be Matt Nagy Firing

Coach Matt Nagy's departure has been expected in Chicago for weeks as the process of winding down four years continues.

On Sunday NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "multiple sources" told him the Bears are primed to begin a search for their 17th head coach after the season.

Rapoport's story does not say the Bears have told Nagy he is coaching out the string and will be fired.

Bears ownership has never fired any coach in-season and waits until season's end to talk about the future of the team.

"After that, the Bears brass will hold discussions, and the likely outcome is that they will move on from Nagy, sources say," Rapoport wrote.

Among the factors in any such decision is how the offense progressed this year and also the development of quarterback Justin Fields.

While Fields has improved somewhat each month since the beginning of the season, he hasn't made a breakthrough in terms of consistency.

Nagy's plan had been for Fields to sit for as long as possible behind Andy Dalton but injuries made this impossible. When Nick Foles was designated the third quarterback in the offseason, it dictated Fields playing in place of Dalton if injured and this occurred in Week 3 against Cleveland. The Browns sacked Fields nine times and faced few plays when the Bears provided help for the five offensive linemen against blitzes.

After that game it's been sporadic brilliance and great inconsistency for Fields, along with injuries.

Also, the passing game remains last in the NFL and has never finished higher than 21st under Nagy.

It's a situation all observers have felt since midseason would end in Nagy's firing and the actual news it has occurred will surprise no one after the regular season ends.

