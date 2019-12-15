BearMaven
Roy Robertson-Harris Inactive for Bears with Foot Injury

Gene Chamberlain

Injuries continued to cost the Bears players, as defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris will miss Sunday's game against Green Bay due to a foot problem.

Robertson-Harris had been in all 13 games this season as part of the defensive line rotation, and has started six times due to Akiem Hicks being on injured reserve. Roberston-Harris has 2 1/2 sacks and a career-high 24 tackles this season.

On Friday, Robertson-Harris had practiced on a limited basis but hadn't been able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

With Hicks back today from injured reserve and an elbow injury, Robertson-Harris' playing time would have been diminished anyway. However, he would have given them an extra player in order to give rest to the group. And the Bears can't be sure how well Hicks' elbow will hold up yet.

The other Bears inactives are defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, linebacker Danny Trevathan, tight end Eric Saubert, offensive lineman Corey Levin, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tackle Bobby Massie.

Massie (ankle), Trevathan (elbow) and Gabriel (concussion) are all inactive due to injuries.

Wide receiver Javon Wims, who went down with a knee injury last week, is active. He practiced Friday on a limited basis.

The Packers have listed the following players as inactive: wide receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Tony Brown, cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, tackle Jared Veldheer, tackle Yosh Nijman and linebacker B.J. Goodson.

