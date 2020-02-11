The retirement of Eric Weddle is going to be felt by more than the Rams.

Losing the veteran safety puts the Rams in the market for a free agent replacement or draft pick and it's just one more team for the Bears to worry about because they also need a starter. In fact, they need more than a starter.

The Rams and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would be an ideal fit. They have $10 million more available than the Bears under their cap to sign a free agent safety.

Clinton-Dix worked for minimum safety wage last year at $3.25 million and didn't rise up to an All-Pro status but did play at a high enough level to put his name right in the mix in what is going to be a mediocre free agent list at the position.

The Bears need to worry about what they can do in free agency or the draft at this position, especially with three more of their safeties hitting the unrestricted market. Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Sherrick McManis are all joining this free agent frenzy with Clinton-Dix.

There will be top safeties available to the Bears at the price, but they can't meet the price.

The ideal situation would be to find a safety later in the draft likey did with Jackson and Amos, in the fourth and fifth rounds. This is easier said than done.

Although GM Ryan Pace had success finding those two safeties later in the draft, he also drafted Bush, Houston-Carson and Deiondre Hall, who is now with the Bucs. None of the three has done more than rise to backup status.

So the Bears may need to dip their toes into the free agent market.

Clinton-Dix gambled on himself and won. As one of the younger, proven safeties available, he is likely to get the bigger pay day from someone else the Bears cannot spend for a safety.

Spotrac.com has guesstimated the market price for the top safeties at $14.4 million for Denver's Justin Simmons and $13.8 million for the Vikings' Anthony Harris. Forget the Bears getting involved in those chases. They don't even have the cap space to pay the average for either of those players.

Another proven safety hitting free agency who is likely too high for the Bears is New Orleans' Vonn Bell. He's coming off a rookie contract and even though he has made only one interception, he's been versatile enough to even line up at cornerback at times and has been at a very healthy 83 to 89 tackles each season. This would be an ideal fit with the Bears but not cash-wise.

What the Bears may wind up doing is sit back after the initial feeding frenzy to try and find someone like they did with Clinton-Dix, a player who has dropped down for some reason but is still regarded highly. That feeding frenzy lasted through eight safeties last year until they got to the $5 million a year level. They should be able to find someone who can work.

The ideal player would be someone capable of playing close to the line or also sliding back deep. They don't need a classic strong safety, but putting another safety on the field who is best playing deep will only mean Jackson must play closer to the line at times. And this is a misuse of his talent.

A possible course of action is an older player with enough left to play a few years while they draft someone to come in later. It's what they did with Jackson, but he came on quickly and took the starting spot.

Here's what they could find out there at the safety spot in free agency beyond the top two and Clinton-Dix.

Jayron Kearse

He has been buried in the Minnesota secondary, but has the talent to step forth and start elsewhere. He's played cornerback and strong safety, so he has coverage and hitting skills. He's just been behind Harris and others. His broken tackle percentage has been an outstanding 3.0 and 3.6 the last two years and his coverage skills haven't been much worse. This would be a real steal and can deplete the Vikings' depth, and provide a legitimate option which wouldn't require a great expenditure while saving the Bears from using a Day 2 pick on the position.

Eric Berry

The former Chiefs safety is making a comeback after what essentially was a year away. There are so many questions about this, that you'd have to think he'd be coming back at a bargain rate. He's only 31 still, and when he left he was eating up $7 million against the cap. What does a former All-Pro get after injuries and a year away? A free agent market with less young talent than last year could drive up his value. Let the buyer beware because of his injury history.

Jimmie Ward

Sure, he gave up the key play of the Super Bowl when the 49ers seemed in control, but he had a strong year overall despite missing three games and came in around $4.5 million average last year. He's been versatile enough in coverage and is a good hitter. His tackle total last year while used more as a strong safety type more than doubled from 2018. With guys like Arik Armstead or Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, the Niners might not have the ability to keep Ward.

Tavon Wilson

Started most of the last four seasons as the Lions' secondary declined and might not be worth pursuing. He made 92 tackles last season and is physical, but not exactly a standout in coverage. The former Patriots second-round pick will be 30 this year. He might be a better fit with the Bears if his coverage skills were a bit better in zone.

Devin McCorty

A former Pro Bowl safety with the Patriots who might be a better fit for the Lions than the Bears' defensive approach, but has been a very sure tackler over his career and an excellent coverage man. His age might push his salary down now and make him available to the Bears in the market. Then again, it didn't drive down Weddle's value much last year.

Tre Boston

He had to take a prove-it $2.125 million deal last year for some reason. He was squeezed out like Clinton-Dix was, and remains a good safety with the ability to do both play back and get into the box and tackle. He had an excellent season in coverage with a 74.9 passer rating against.

Rodney McLeod

He'll likely be beyond the price range of the Bears but the market place does funny things. He's made plays on the ball with regularity and has 13 interceptions, although he's never been a Pro Bowl player. The Eagles face a decision it seems, because they have a club option on veteran Malcolm Jenkins and might need to choose between signing McLeod or letting Jenkins leave.

Clayton Geathers

A versatile Colts defender who is still young enough at 28 to make an impact. He's only made on career interception and at 218 pounds would probably be a better fit as a classic strong safety in the box.

Karl Joseph

A foot injury ended his season in 2019 after nine games and he has missed a good number of games due to injuries overall, but he is the smaller type of strong safety who could fit well within the Bears system. Coming out of his rookie deal, he has the quickness to be back in coverage with four career picks, but is extremely physical.

Jahleel Addae

Now 30, he's been a starter in the past but dropped off to a backup last year and will be with his fourth team, so the price couldn't be high. Known as "the Predator," he is a smaller safety who is a good enough hitter to have played near the line, as well. He finished the season with achilles tendon problem but didn't go on IR.

Andrew Sendejo

A Vikings safety who didn't make an impact with the Eagles last year after leaving Minnesota, was cut, then wound up back with the Vikings. Although he had a disjointed season with two teams, he made three interceptions. Now 32 years old.

