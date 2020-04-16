Trading up in Round 1 comes at steep prices, and moving up from Round 2 to do it costs even more.

There are limits to what two second-round picks can bring. The Bears could get as high as 23 or 24 by coughing up their two second-round picks, but what good would this do them when they have four real needs in the draft at cornerback, safety, wide receiver and guard? They'd be trying to solve three of those needs then with marginal fifth-round picks or later.

The greatest need the Bears have coming into the NFL draft isn't a particular position. Instead, it's to trade down and acquire more picks so they can address their numerous needs.

Remember, after Round 2 they are not picking again until the middle of Round 5. The decline in talent between Round 2 to Round 5 is drastic. Adding picks in Rounds 3 and 4 is preferable and would let them address those needs they have.

In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if they trade multiple times to keep adding talent.

Another hidden aspect of the Bears' needs is they go well beyond the vacant starting spots. which must be filled.

They also have to fortify their depth at inside and outside linebacker, defensive line, running back and perhaps even quarterback.

None of these needs even takes into account spots where they have starters and could just use an upgrade, like offensive tackle.

So the smart play instead is trading down with at least one of their second-round picks if not both of them.

The Bears have to trade down unless they like the idea of seeing cornerbacks Artie Burns and Kevin Toliver or safeties Jordan Lucas and Deon Bush chase after open wide receivers.

As for trading up, it's always a possibility.

A column ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently penned had their ideal trade up being a move from 50 up to 28 in Round 1. And to do it they'd only have to give up their first-round pick next year.

Right. A team without a first-round pick for two years, one which had three straight bombs in Round 1 under Pace, would be willing to give up a Round 1 pick next year that could actually become a top-10 pick if things go bad this season.

So it's easy to see how wasteful moves up are, beyond the fact the Bears don't have the picks to pay this year for a move up unless they like to leave lineup holes unaddressed.

Remember, their needs also go beyond those four positions where there are open starting positions. They also have drastic needs for depth at both inside and outside linebacker and interior defensive line.

It's all the more reason to deal down than to fantasize about trading into Round 1. Here are their top potential trading partners:

No. 1: Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Pace better have Eric DeCosta on speed dial, or better yet set up a separate Skype with him beyond the one the league uses for the draft.

By hooking up with Baltimore, the Bears could easily stay in Round 2 and acquire extra picks in rounds where they have no picks. This would let them use Rounds 3 and 4 to address remaining needs after Round 2.

The Ravens have the 55th and 60th picks in Round 2 and might want to trade up to one of the two Bears picks just ahead at 43 and 50. Baltimore also has the 92nd pick late in Round 3 and 106th pick in Round 4. Baltimore also actually has three picks in Round 4 with the 129th and also the 143rd. So there are plenty of options to entice the Bears.

No. 2: Miami Dolphins

People are going to get sick of seeing the Dolphins draft. They have 14 picks. Maybe the Bears can make it easier for everyone by taking a few of those off the Dolphins' hands, or fins.

The Dolphins might already have more chances to improve in this draft than any team but if they'd like to target specific players in Round 2 and improve their chances even more then they could offer the Bears the 56th pick in Round 2, plus they own pick No. 70 in Round 3 and No. 141 in Round 4.

The Dolphins could even be a partner for trading the other way if the Bears did something foolish and wanted to go up to No. 26. As a rebuilding team, Miami no doubt would be willing to take both of the Bears' second-round picks for the 26th pick in the draft. This would leave the Bears with nothing to do from the entire second round all the way until the middle of Round 5, and no spots where they can get top talent to fill other needs.

No. 3: New York Jets

This would likely be targeted more at the Bears' 43rd pick.

The Jets could offer the 48th pick, and then to make it worth the Bears' while they have two third-round picks to choose from at No. 68 and No. 79, as well as a fourth-rounder at 120.

No. 4: Los Angeles Rams

The drop down from 43 or 50 wouldn't be too far for the Bears to the Rams' 52nd pick in Round 2, and then the Rams could offer them either the 84th or 104th picks in Round 3 or both. Or they could throw in No. 126 in Round 4.

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have the 59th pick in Round 2 and also the 64th in Round 2. So they are perfectly positioned to keep the Bears in Round 2 and the Seahawks could then move up to 50 or even 43. In exchange Seattle also has picks 133 and 144 in the fourth round.

There are a few other teams, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or Kansas City who might want to move up in Round 2. Divisional opponents might want to do it as well. But the Steelers and Chiefs have less to offer.

The divisional opponents who want to move up should go look elsewhere. No sense giving them the chance to crow over a draft day steal by using a player they got at your expense to beat you twice a year.

