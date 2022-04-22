Darnell Mooney says pay no attention to the few plays the Bears have run as an offense in the first of two minicamps, but rather focus on how Justin Fields is actually playing better.

There is a difference in Bears quarterback Justin Fields noticeable most to the one he's closest to on offense.

Apparently David Montgomery is not one of those.

"I think his hair got a little longer," Montgomery said in an apparent and failed attempt at humor. "He wears different kinds of shoes, too. So I think his fashion, it looks pretty cool."

What wide receiver Darnell Mooney sees is a little more encouraging and useful. Coaches might see it, too, but only by looking at film since they weren't around last year when the Matt Nagy/Ryan Pace regime had control at Halas Hall.

"I'll say, on the field-wise, with the way he throws the ball," Mooney said.

Fields, it seems, is an improved passer.

"Like, last year, he threw the ball extremely hard," Mooney said. "He was like eager to get the ball out of his hands. He knew his arm was strong.

"He's grew to get some touch on it. It's a nice ball, a very nice ball."

Mooney and Cole Kmet have been working with Fields in Atlanta this offseason and that's where better touch on the ball became apparent.

"I know when we were in Atlanta, he was throwing really, really great," Mooney said. "We were talking smack to each other, then he threw one, I dunno, then one day, there was one day that he was throwing the ball extremely well. And I was like 'All right, this is my last time complimenting you, but, good-ass ball.'

"But yeah, he's been throwing the ball really well."

It didn't always seem obvious at minicamp this past week, but this wasn't even a real minicamp the Bears held. It was veteran's minicamp, a three-day voluntary session for veterans and roster pickups granted to them and all other teams with new coaches. Real minicamp is in June every year and is mandatory for all.

The Bears were barely into installing some of the offense by Day 3 of the minicamp when Fields and the offense experienced some problems with turnovers and botched plays against the defense. At that point, they had run all of 12 plays with a full 11 players on the field since Matt Eberflus became coach.

More efficient play would be anticipated much later when the roster has solidified and they have been working at it through OTAs.

By then, Mooney might even have more teammates who can help Fields by chasing those improved throws.

Fields said Tuesday he'd like to see Ohio State receiver Chris Olave drafted by the Bears, if they get the chance. Mooney wouldn't see this as job competition but essentially as someone who could complement his skills.

"I mean I would love for some guys to come in here," Mooney said. "I seen the interview (Fields) had with you (media) guys with him talking about Chris (Olave). He hyped him up, so it's going to be hard for us to get him if he keeps hyping him up. Everyone else is going to be talking about him.

"But, I would love to get one of those guys to come here and give us a spark, and just create, and just be extremely more dangerous."

Mooney isn't exactly choosey when it comes to this. There are other receivers he'd like to see on board.

"I mean, it's a lot of them," he said. "I like (Georgia's) George (Pickens), I like (Ohio State's) Garrett (Wilson), I like a lot of the guys, man.

"But like I said, it’s a lot of receivers in this class that are extremely good, so one of those guys will come in and give us a spark for sure."

If the help came in the form of one of the two Ohio State receivers, it would mean more of the same. Mooney didn't go to Ohio State, buth he's been trying to improve his hookup with Fields by imitating what he saw of Buckeyes receivers working with Fields in 2020.

"I'm just trying to be best for him," Mooney said. "Like some of the things last year, I watched some of his tape from Ohio State, of like some of his receivers and where the were on plays we would run from his Ohio State days, and would just watch how they run it and how he was comfortable throwing the ball.

"It would be like a perfect pass, so I would just try to watch their highlight tapes, or whatever, just try to be in the best position, same position."

It's all about how they can make Fields better, as it appears at least to Mooney that he has already made himself better.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven