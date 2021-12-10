Bears May Need to Limit Justin Fields

One of the three keys for the Bears to beating Green Bay obviously is keeping Justin Fields from aggravating his injured ribs.

The depleted state of the Bears defense for Sunday's game with Green Bay makes stopping Aaron Rodgers a difficult assignment.

Starting Justin Fields with broken ribs healed barely enough to let him play after only two weeks, and Allen Robinson after a month away with a hamstring injury, makes for a difficult offensive assignment. Never mind the fact running back David Montgomery is one big walking bruise.

The Bears appear to rate almost no chance of winning at Lambeau Field as their countdown to playoff elimination continues.

They couldn't do it at home when they had Khalil Mack and several other key defensive players, who are now out of the lineup. At least they couldn't stop him when it counted in the fourth quarter.

The hopes the Bears could slow Rodgers this time because of a toe injury and subsequent surgery seem slim.

"On tape it doesn't seem like it's limiting him much in terms of the way he wants to play the game, the way he wants to throw the ball, where he wants to get it, when he can escape the pocket, and he's still making plays that way," Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said.

Still, there are ways to defeat Green Bay. There's always overconfidence. After 10 wins in 11 games and five straight, the biggest problem the Packers could have in this one might be overlooking the Bears.

Beyond that, here are the three keys to a Bears win over Green Bay.

1. Use the Back of Defensive Playbook

Anything the Bears haven't shown to date on defense needs to be trotted out for this one. It's not only desperation time for this year's team, but for Nagy's regime. More than anyone, he needs a win over the Packers badly.

Desai says Rodgers has seen it all. The Bears need to show him what he's seen less of from them. They need to use the most disguised and little-used coverages they have. They need to blitz, blitz and blitz some more. The Bears rarely blitz, ranking 28th in the league this season in blitz percentage. It needs to change on this day and not just for the early part of the game. It needs to continue throughout. They need to play like Todd Bowles is coaching their defense.

This puts a lot of pressure on their safeties and cornerbacks. What's the difference? What do the Bears have to lose?

Aaron Rodgers needs to get very familiar with Roquan Smith, who is an excellent blitzer when given a chance. Sure, Rodgers will dump it off to backs or run screens to counter this. They need to account for this within the blitzes.

When they get to Rodgers, they need a show of force. If it takes a few early 15-yard penalties, so be it. They can't be afraid to step on a few toes, so to speak, or at least one toe.

They should let Mario Edwards do this. He's likely to get penalized for roughing the QB anyway.

2. Use the Same Offensive Playbook

They came out with the idea of running and then taking shots deep on Green Bay in the last game. They were going to follow a plan that worked for excellent ball control in the 2020 finale and mix it in with deeper passes.

In that 2020 game, they just didn't get the big pass. They controlled the ball and were down 21-16 with the ball at Green Bay's 25 in the fourth quarter before turning it over on downs.

What is often forgotten about the first game in Chicago this year is the Bears came out quickly with a 7-0 lead, then moved right back to the Packers 47. They were setting up for a good dose of ball control because they could do it with a two-score lead. Then it all unraveled because Fields thought he saw the Packers offsides, which they were. The officials blew the penalty call, Fields threw an interception in the end zone and the Bears were off the field. Momentum took a dramatic turn then. The Bears needed the two-score lead, but turning it over let the Packers survive an early flurry and then regroup before winning 24-14.

Whether Fields can help with ball control by running and with the deep pass all while protecting broken ribs is the question.

3. Protect Justin Fields

It's not just pass blocking from the offensive line or keeping a tight end and/or running back in to protect, but keeping Fields aware himself of the need to slide and to get the ball out in time. Coaches know they need the right personnel and scheme usage. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor told a story this week of a past coach he worked for who refused to use a seven-step drop in a game because the QB couldn't be protected. The Bears may need to limit their offense somewhat in this way, and take their deep shots after Fields has moved away from the pocket. It's also going to require Fields making good decisions when he runs.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven