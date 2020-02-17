BearDigest
Browns Release Tight End Who Played for Matt Nagy

Gene Chamberlain

The release Monday of tight end Demetrius Harris by the Cleveland Browns could give the Chicago Bears an opportunity to add someone with experience at a key position in their offense.

It's also the position of one of their most embattled players. Harris is a Y-tight end, which is where Adam Shaheen plays.

Bears GM Ryan Pace has already said Shaheen will be back in camp because he has a contract. So it would be a good competitive situation to bring in a veteran like Harris, who has played tight end already in this offense with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris played tight end with the Chiefs from 2014-2018, including the 2017 season when Matt Nagy was offensive coordinator.

Harris has never been a full-time starter, but has played an extensive amount in the Andy Reid style of offense. He played 45% of the snaps in 2016 and 47% in 2017. Between 2015-1018 he never played less than 34% of the offensive snaps for the Chiefs, then left as a free agent for Cleveland on a two-year contract worth an average of $5.97 million.

The Browns likely had expected more than the 15 receptions for 149 yards they got from Harris last year.

Harris didn't play college football. He went to Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a basketball player and signed with the Chiefs.

Even while Harris hasn't had a big role the past two seasons, he did continue making plays in the red zone. At 6-foot-7, 230, it is one of his strengths. He had three touchdown catches each of the last two seasons.

Whether the Bears would be interested or not depends on whether they would be bothered by some other things in Harris' past.

He was arrested on marijuana possession charge in 2017 with the Chiefs and served a one-game NFL drug policy violation suspension the next season.

Harris has 72 receptions on 754 yards and nine TDs. Although he's a bit undersized in terms of weight and was a basketbal player, Harris' blocking has been regarded as a strength throughout his career.

Whether the Bears would be interested isn't known. If they thought Harris offered anything, they could have been involved in the hunt for his services before the Browns signed him.

Also cut by the Browns on Tuesday was former Bears guard Eric Kush, who started 11 games and played in 23 with the Bears in 2016 and 2018 before leaving prior to last season to go to Cleveland.

The Most Underrated and Overrated Chicago Bears

There are Chicago Bears who are vastly unappreciated around the NFL or even in Chicago, and on the other hand there are players who are trumpeted but haven't delivered.

Gene Chamberlain

Numbers Attest to Chuck Pagano's Effectiveness

Numbers say Chuck Pagano's different defensive coaching approach showed up only marginally in the decline of the Bears defense as they followed much of the same general philosophy Vic Fangio did in previous years.

Gene Chamberlain

Combine Players for Bears to Watch: Thaddeus Moss

Randy Moss' son Thaddeus is a highly ranked tight end from LSU who could be a fit at the U-tight end spot in the Bears offense and will be closely watched for several reasons at the combine.

Gene Chamberlain

Free Agents the Bears Shouldn't retain

Not all of the group of unrestricted free agents the Chicago Bears have should be signed for next season, starting with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Gene Chamberlain

Quarterback Has to Be Priority One for Bears

Whether in the draft or free agency or both, finding a quarterback or quarterbacks has to take priroity over everything else for the Chicago Bears after years of failure and neglect at the position.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Why Jesper Horsted Is a Legitimate Tight End Option

Even if Trey Burton comes backs from surgery to help his groin injury issues, Jesper Horsted has shown enough athletic ability and progress to indicate he can play the tight end position in the NFL

Gene Chamberlain

Cut Defensive Backs Fit Possible Bears Need Area

Defensive backs Tony Jefferson, Josh Norman and Vernon Hargreaves all were turned loose by their teams Friday and the Bears could wind up looking for players at their positions

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Here's What to Love About the Bears in 2020

What's not to love about the Chicago Bears if you're a fan? On Valentine's Day, there's plenty of reason to think the 2020 season will be sweeter for the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Kind of reaching to call Andy Dalton someone the Bears should be all in on. And the Bengals' personnel director is Duke Tobin, not Dick Tobin. He's the son of the guy who helped assemble the 1980s…

Gene Chamberlain

Why Center-Guard Situation Is No Coin Flip for Bears

It was never decided at season's end whether Cody Whitehair or James Daniels will be at center or guard next season and other circumstances can impact the decision before it is ever made.

Gene Chamberlain