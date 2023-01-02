Three games played this weekend could impact who the Bears play in one home game and one road game in 2023.

The Bears have to be glad to look ahead to their 2023 schedule after losing 12 of their last 13 games and nine straight.

They won't know all of their opponents for 2023 until two or three games are played on this final weekend of the season.

Undecided yet are their opponents for two games, and those are possibly impacted by three games this week.

The Bears (3-13) would host the Arizona Cardinals if the Cardinals lose Sunday at San Francisco. The 49ers do need to win that game for playoff positioning and the 49ers already won at Arizona 38-10 earlier this season.

If the Cardinals do win and the Rams lose at Seattle, then the Bears would host the Rams based on a tiebreaker.

Both the Rams and Cardinals would finish with five wins but the Rams would be the Bears opponent at Soldier Field instead of the Cardinals based on a last-place finish with a worse divisional record as the tiebreaker.

The other game is the Steelers game at Cleveland. The Bears would play at Cleveland if the Browns lose. They will play at Pittsburgh if the Browns beat the Steelers. The Browns already beat Pittsburgh once and if they win again then they both finish at 8-9 and the Steelers would be the last-place team facing the Bears based on the head-to-head matchups.

It's already known the Bears are hosting the Lions, Packers, Vikings in the division and Falcons, Panthers, Broncos and Raiders outside of the division.

They know they are playing road games against the Lions, Packers and Vikings in the division and at the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers and Commanders outside the division.

