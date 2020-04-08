BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Here's What Trading Down Could Net Bears in NFL Draft

Gene Chamberlain

Trading down makes sense in so many ways for the Chicago Bears on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

When you're sitting there from the 50th pick until Pick No. 140 overall far too much talent goes flying past to other teams.

It's very likely the Bears could get players comparable to their 50th pick in Round 2 at a late second-round pick or third-round pick and also receive other picks in a trade. It works this way in the draft every year.

The question facing the Bears is what they can anticipate receiving.

Ryan Pace has moved up and down extensively in the draft but in general he's been at his best dealing down.

In 2016 he traded the 41st pick overall to Buffalo and got back the 49th pick, a fourth-rounder (117 overall) and a fourth-round pick the following year. Then he took that 49th pick in Round 2 he received and traded down again for the 56th pick in Round 2 and received an extra fourth-round pick.

Basically Pace stayed in the same round and gathered in three fourth-round picks.

What he did with the picks isn't as important as what he was able to get in return. For the sake of attaching names to the deals, it turned out the Bears then were able to draft Cody Whitehair in Round 2 and Deon Bush in Round 4.

It doesn't always mean trading to take a player later in the round or the draft. Those later picks acquired sometimes turn out to be extra pieces to make a trade work. For instance, Pace took that 117th pick in Round 4 he acquired in 2016 by trading down and the next year used it packaged with a sixth-rounder to trade up five spots and select Eddie Jackson in Round 4.

The trades Pace made in 2016 were a while ago and over time the compensation on trades can change.

The Bears are at 43 if they dealt it this year they might receive something like what the Cincinnati Bengals received by trading away the 42nd pick to Denver last year. The Bengals got another second-round pick, No. 52 overall, as well as a fourth-rounder (125) and a sixth-rounder (182).

Certainly Pace would love to have that fourth-rounder back to make up for the one he traded for Nick Foles.

Here's what happened last year in Round 2 with other trades when teams traded down. Some are very relevant to the Bears, particularly those around No. 43 and No. 50 where they pick this year.

Trading Second Rounders in 2019

  • Jacksonville traded No. 35 as well as a fifth-rounder and seventh-rounder to Oakland and moved down three spots in Round 2 to No. 38 but also received a fourth-round pick.
  • Carolina traded the No. 37 pick to Seattle and got back the 47th pick in Round 2 as well as a third-rounder (No. 77).
  • Buffalo traded the No. 38 pick to Oakland to move down two spots to No. 40 and in return received the 158th pick in Round 5.
  • L.A. Rams traded the No. 45 pick to the New England Patriots and got back the 56th pick in Round 2 as well as a third-round pick, No. 101.
  • The Indianapolis Colts traded the No. 46 pick last year in Round 2 to Cleveland and in return received another second-rounder, No. 49 overall, and a fifth-rounder (No. 144).
  • Miami traded the No. 48 pick in Round 2 and a fourth-rounder (116) to New Orleans and received a second-rounder (No. 62), a sixth-rounder (202) and also a second-round pick in 2020.
  • L.A. Rams traded the 56th pick in Round 2 they acquired earlier in a trade to Kansas City and moved down five spots to take No. 61 in Round 2 and a fifth-rounder (167).

Based on these moves, the Bears could easily trade down with No. 50, get another second-round pick instead, and maybe a late third-rounder or an early fourth-round pick.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Ways Mitchell Trubisky Already Trails Nick Foles

Mitchell Trubisky has three distinct disadvantages when it comes to battling Nick Foles for the starting quarterback job with the Chicago Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles' Reworked Contract Benefits Bears

Restructuring of Nick Foles' contract means the Bears only count $5.3 million of his money against their cap space for this year

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bowen: Brandon Aiyuk Ideal for Matt Nagy's Bears Offense

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was labeled an ideal fit for the Chicago Bears offense by ESPN Chicago area analyst Matt Bowen, but there is an issue with Aiyuk now that could be a factor in where a team takes him in the NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Another Bear is More Indispensable than Khalil Mack

If the Bears had brought in comparable talent in their secondary this year then Khalil Mack would probably be the team's most indispensable player but GM Ryan Pace signed only marginal NFL players and now the player the Bears can't do without defends the pass.

Gene Chamberlain

Latest Mock Drafts zero in on Defensive Backs for Bears

The loss of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Prince Amukamara has all the latest mock drafts pointing at the secondary as major areas of need for the Bears to fill

Gene Chamberlain

It's better in the Bahamas, except maybe during a pandemic. Although…

Gene Chamberlain

The Position Where Bears Can't Afford to Waste a Draft Pick

Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris were signings aimed at boosting the struggling Bears red zone offense, but there are currently 10 players on the roster and some of them have to go

Gene Chamberlain

Where Bears Rookie Draft Picks Have Best Starting Shots

Like most NFL teams the Chicago Bears don't usually throw rookies into the starting lineup from Day 1 but this year there are four positions where it could happen if it's the right rookie draft pick

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

This year's draft will sort of be like a mock draft. It's all going…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Mock NFL Draft 3.0 Fuels the Frustration

A seven-round mock draft for the Chicago Bears turns up plenty of talent but not always what was hoped for at need positions

Gene Chamberlain