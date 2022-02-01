Where GM Ryan Poles Pointed for First Improvement Project

New Bears GM Ryan Poles has already put forth one area of emphasis in his plan to upgrade the team and it might not be a position many others see as critical.

Ryan Poles' vision of improving the Bears might surprise those unaware of his own playing background or success in Kansas City.

A city forever consumed by their football team's inability to pass and score points has a general manager who sees an immediate need to fix something else. Maybe it's the old offensive lineman in him, but Poles wants to see better offensive line play.

"I think it starts with the foundation in terms of the O‐line and establishing that run game which then leads to explosive plays," Poles said Monday at his first press conference. "We've got to continue to work on that, get that to a level, and I think you'll start to see more points be scored and more efficiency, more explosive plays.

"Everything kind of plays off of that. That's going to be a focal point."

Last year the Bears allowed 58 sacks, more than any other NFL team. Their average per rush of 4.2 yards was 21st in the 32-team league.

"I would say it comes a little bit from my own background but also a lot of the guys I've worked for emphasized the same thing, that it starts up front." -Bears GM Ryan Poles

Former GM Ryan Pace didn't devote much energy to drafting on the offensive line until last year when he selected tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom in the first and fifth rounds, respectively. He even pointed out they had neglected the line for a while.

The other offensive line starters the Bears drafted under Pace were right guard James Daniels and left guard Cody Whitehair. They took Daniels in 2018 and didn't draft an offensive line starter in 2019 or 2020.

It was the late Jim Finks, former Bears GM who built their 1985 Super Bowl team, who always maintained you start building a winner on the line of scrimmage.

"In general, again, I always start up front with the offensive line and getting that solidified," Poles said. "You know, the next thing is just pass rush. There's good pass rushers on this team."

Poles, a former Boston College tackle and an undrafted free agent offensive lineman in 2008 training camp for the Bears, should know about offensive line talent.

The assistant GM he signed from the Philadelphia Eagles, Ian Cunningham, is also a former offensive lineman. But there's no doubt Poles knows what it takes to play on the offensive line.

"I would say it comes a little bit from my own background but also a lot of the guys I've worked for emphasized the same thing, that it starts up front," Poles said. "You've got to win up front and that makes everything a lot easier."

