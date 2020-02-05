One name never far from the lips of Bears coach Matt Nagy is Alex Smith, the quarterback he helped train to run the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.

When Smith suffered a severe compound fracture of the right tibia and a fractured right fibula in 2018, then underwent 17 surgeries due to complications, it deprived the Washington Redskins of the quarterback they paid a $94 million deal to for four years.

Because Smith nearly lost his leg as a result of infection and sepsis, he hasn't been in Redskins plans and they've had to go forward with young quarterbacks.

Recently, though, Smith felt good enough in his rehab to tell Washington reporters he was planning to play in 2020.

"Without a doubt, yes," Smith said.

His hard work over the past year and a half may allow him to try.

"I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there," Smith said.

Any quarterback talk about Smith almost inevitably leads in the direction of Nagy, and the Bears.

If healthy, Smith does seem an ideal fit as a starter or even the backup to Mitchell Trubisky because he knows the offense.

However, this isn't going to happen in 2020 if ever.

Smith's contract doesn't allow it, unless the Redskins like the idea of eating $32 million of dead cap. After next season it becomes feasible, but still unlikely at $10.8 million.

If the Redskins traded Smith and didn't release him, the situation is the same because all the prorated bonus money is due when a player is traded just like when they're released.

Whether the injury would even heal enough for Smith to be effective again is still in question, as well. And he'll be 36 years old next season, so it's not like he'd have much time left to play the game.

There has been no statement from the Redskins or any medical personnel saying Smith will be playing. It was merely the talk of a hopeful quarterback, who once was effective in the offense Andy Reid was using.

If Smith is available, the Redskins really might have plans for him, anyway. Case Keenum has acknowledged he will probably not be with the Redskins and Colt McCoy is slated to be a free agent in March.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins was a starter for part of last season. New coach Ron Rivera was talking with reporters in Washington and didn't want to forget Smith. In fact, Smith's name wasn't even mentioned by reporters but Rivera brought it up.

"I also don’t want to forget Alex Smith," Rivera said. "Here's a guy that's doing everything he can to come back, and if Alex can come back and be the player that he was we have a good situation; we have competition at that position."

So it's obvious the Redskins would have plans for Smith if he is available, but they do have the chance to draft one of the best quarterbacks.

In 2018, the Redskins were 6-4 in Smith's starts with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions before the injury.

So while it's always possible Smith could come to the Bears, it wouldn't be this year and as he gets older it's less and less likely.

