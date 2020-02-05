BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Chicago Couldn't Be Landing Spot for Alex Smith

Gene Chamberlain

One name never far from the lips of Bears coach Matt Nagy is Alex Smith, the quarterback he helped train to run the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.

When Smith suffered a severe compound fracture of the right tibia and a fractured right fibula in 2018, then underwent 17 surgeries due to complications, it deprived the Washington Redskins of the quarterback they paid a $94 million deal to for four years.

Because Smith nearly lost his leg as a result of infection and sepsis, he hasn't been in Redskins plans and they've had to go forward with young quarterbacks.

Recently, though, Smith felt good enough in his rehab to tell Washington reporters he was planning to play in 2020.

"Without a doubt, yes," Smith said.

His hard work over the past year and a half may allow him to try.

"I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there," Smith said.

Any quarterback talk about Smith almost inevitably leads in the direction of Nagy, and the Bears.

If healthy, Smith does seem an ideal fit as a starter or even the backup to Mitchell Trubisky because he knows the offense.

However, this isn't going to happen in 2020 if ever.

Smith's contract doesn't allow it, unless the Redskins like the idea of eating $32 million of dead cap. After next season it becomes feasible, but still unlikely at $10.8 million. 

 If the Redskins traded Smith and didn't release him, the situation is the same because all the prorated bonus money is due when a player is traded just like when they're released.

Whether the injury would even heal enough for Smith to be effective again is still in question, as well. And he'll be 36 years old next season, so it's not like he'd have much time left to play the game.

There has been no statement from the Redskins or any medical personnel saying Smith will be playing. It was merely the talk of a hopeful quarterback, who once was effective in the offense Andy Reid was using.

If Smith is available, the Redskins really might have plans for him, anyway. Case Keenum has acknowledged he will probably not be with the Redskins and Colt McCoy is slated to be a free agent in March.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins was a starter for part of last season. New coach Ron Rivera was talking with reporters in Washington and didn't want to forget Smith. In fact, Smith's name wasn't even mentioned by reporters but Rivera brought it up.

"I also don’t want to forget Alex Smith," Rivera said. "Here's a guy that's doing everything he can to come back, and if Alex can come back and be the player that he was we have a good situation; we have competition at that position."

So it's obvious the Redskins would have plans for Smith if he is available, but they do have the chance to draft one of the best quarterbacks.

In 2018, the Redskins were 6-4 in Smith's starts with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions before the injury.

So while it's always possible Smith could come to the Bears, it wouldn't be this year and as he gets older it's less and less likely.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Thatbearsguy
Thatbearsguy

never was that good before he got hurt. wasn't he the guy who quarterbacked the chiefs when they choked against the titans in the playoffs?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen Wondering Why Bears Have No Interest

Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen is a free agent and told AM 1000 in Chicago he had hoped to hear from his old team

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Ryan Pace's Free Agents Succeeded Without The Wins

Ryan Pace seems to have improved at assessing free agents the longer he's been Bears GM, but the success of the 2019 free agents didn't mean more wins and they might be better off without one particular free agent.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Eric Ebron Could Solve Bears Tight End Woes at a Cost

Tight end Eric Ebron is a Colts free agent who checks virtually all the boxes for the Bears but likely would also put them into a dangerous salary cap situation considering how much they're spending on Trey Burton.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

No Bears-Jaguars game in London says NBC Sports Chicago. This still doesn't mean they won't have to go though. There are a couple other games besides the Jag games and one could be a Bears game.…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need Leonard Floyd to Step Up Not Away

There are countless examples of teams giving up on pass rushers too soon, only to see them put up the big numbers they could have predicted themselves. The Bears have to be concerned Leonard Floyd could be one of those before they decide not to pay him the $13 million he's due.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Attention Earned by Trautman Can't Benefit Bears

Dayton's Adam Trautman spoke to the Bears at the Senior Bowl but his effective week there and glowing scouting reports can only make it more difficult for them to secure him later in the draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Benefit if Brady Goes to Vegas

The Bears couldn't afford to get into a $30 million bidding war for Tom Brady but they could wait around and collect the benefits from its aftermath to improve their quartebrack situation.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Footballfan55

How Bears Could Benefit by Raiding Chiefs Roster

The Bears have a few specific roster needs when free agency begins and the world champion Kansas City Chiefs have a long list of available players who could be of benefit.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Footballfan55

Not sure why anyone would be pushing for Jameis Winston as a quarterback when he throws as many interceptions as touchdown passes and has been in the league this long. There's no reason for that other…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Odds to Take Super Bowl Climb after Chiefs Win

The Bears' odds for winning the Super Bowl climbed from 25-1 to 30-1 when Caesars released new numbers following the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV

Gene Chamberlain