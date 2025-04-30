Yet another NFL expert feels Colston Loveland is the perfect weapon for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears
If you were on the fence about the Chicago Bears’ selection of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s probably time to jump off.
That is, if you agree with, like, every NFL expert ever.
The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen is latest analyst to hop on the Loveland-to-Chicago train, citing the 6’5, 245-pounder as the NFL Draft’s second-best team positional fit, raving, “Loveland is a natural fit in the role Sam LaPorta has played in the Lions’ offense for now-Bears head coach Ben Johnson, moving all over the formation. Loveland has a burst and runs smooth routes. He can run a wide route tree from the inside or outside.”
Nguyen pegs Loveland as a Zach Ertz-type with the potential to be a primary target, and is a huge fan of how the former Wolverine could mesh with Chicago’s current crop of pass-catchers: “Loveland’s impact will be as a dangerous No. 3 option behind receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. He’ll be able to feast inside against linebackers and safeties. Few second-level defenders who will be able to hang with Loveland’s crafty route running and speed. He also does a great job of finding space when the quarterback scrambles. Williams will target him often when plays break down.”
Much of the consensus in Bears Nation after Chicago chose Loveland over the higher-rated TE Tyler Warren was that GM Ryan Poles got it wrong. But after the many, many post-draft accolades the Idaho native has received, Chicago football watchers have to be hyped about their newest offensive weapon.