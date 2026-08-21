Ben Johnson Crashes Antwaan Randle El's Interview in Fun Moment Between Bears Coaches

It isn't very often we get to see the less serious side of Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, but once in a while it shines through.

We got a glimpse of that side of the normally super serious Bears head coach when he crashed an interview featuring assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

As Randle El was speaking on "Waddle & Silvy" on ESPN Chicago, Johnson popped in with a big smile in what was no doubt a surprise for everyone involved.

"It's my stud right here," Johnson said of Randle El, who looked thrilled to be joined by his boss.

"I knew him by reputation as well," Johnson said of his first time meeting Randle El when they were in Detroit together.

"Phenomenal football player. I didn't know much about him as a coach, but it took within the first couple of days to realize that this guy's gonna be special, which he's proven to be," Johnson added.

A great opportunity

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El talks to players at a timeout against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson hired Randle El as his wide receivers coach and assistant head coach after taking the job with the Bears, continuing their relationship from Detroit.

During preseason Week 1, Johnson gave Randle El a great opportunity to call plays in the second half of the game.

"If you noticed a difference in terms of offensive execution and it looked better in the second half, that's really because of Antwaan Randle El calling it there," Johnson said after the game, per Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com.

"I told him right after, when he first let me know, that I appreciated it," Randle El said. "Everybody doesn't do that. I'm thankful."

"It was great," Randle El added. "It was fun. Kinda got in a rhythm calling it. I enjoyed it."

As is the case with all assistant coaches, Randle El aspires to one day take on a bigger role, with offensive coordinator being the next logical step for him after a handful of years as a wide receivers coach.

Johnson believes that not only will Randle El be an offensive coordinator one day, but he also thinks the former NFL wide receiver has the tools to be a head coach.

"Here's the thing about El: I think he's got a chance to be an offensive coordinator in this league," Johnson said. "I think he's got a chance to be a head coach in this league. I think he would do a phenomenal job in both those respects, and I don't know if he gets that type of credit around the league right now, so it's a good opportunity for him to get some recognition."

Because there's only 32 offensive coordinator and head coach jobs in the NFL, it's not easy to secure either one.

But now that Randle El is being given a chance to call plays on top of his duty as the assistant head coach, he is getting valuable experience that will help him move up in the coaching ranks.

It also doesn't hurt that he's learning under an elite offensive-minded coach like Johnson, whose word will have major sway when teams come asking about Randle El down the road.