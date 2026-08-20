Ben Johnson Details Expectations For Marcus Davenport in Bears' Defense

We've been waiting all offseason long for the Chicago Bears to make a significant addition to their edge rushers room after a lackluster showing from the group last season.

While we're still waiting on that move, the team did at least sign veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport a few days back.

Head coach Ben Johnson revealed that Davenport isn't ready to practice yet and the team has a plan to ramp him up. For now, the Bears are looking for him to add more competition to the edge rushers room.

"I think he's going to add some competition to us on the edge there," Johnson said of Davenport. "He's still a very hungry and motivated individual and we got a plan on how we want him to come back and be able to help us out."

Johnson went on to say that adding Davenport is "adding some depth there to the defensive end spot," so it looks like he'll be competing for a backup spot.

Does Marcus Davenport move the needle?

Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you're hoping for some massive injection of pressure and sacks into the Bears' defense, don't hold your breath.

Davenport hasn't posted more than two sacks in any season since 2022. He has also had a tough time staying healthy, with Davenport missing 37 games over the past three years.

Davenport might be able to make a dent in the run game, as he was a very good run defender over his first five seasons in the league.

However, Davenport hasn't posted a Pro Football Focus grade north of 53.4 since 2023, so his best days in that area may be behind him.

One shred of hope with this signing is Davenport's experience in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's defense. When the two were together in New Orleans, Davenport had his most productive years, including six- and nine-sack campaigns.

While the raw totals from Davenport in recent years aren't very promising, Allen notes that Davenport does things that do not show up on the stat sheet.

"Everybody talks about production," Allen said. "There's a lot of hidden production in that he creates a lot of opportunities for other people. He understands the mentality and the mindset of how we want to play defense, and I think he's a good fit."

One thing we can say for certain is that Davenport can line up in multiple spots along the defensive line, so he could be deployed as an extra pass-rusher on the interior on obvious passing downs.

Sorry to burst your bubble, Bears fans, but unless Davenport can stay healthy and recapture the glory from his days under Allen with the Saints, this signing isn't likely to move the needle that much.