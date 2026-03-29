Bears predicted to draft elite run-stuffing defensive lineman to bolster big weakness

The Chicago Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL at stopping the run in 2025.

Chicago gave up a whopping 134.5 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 27th in the NFL.

Their two starters on the inside of the defensive line, Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter, finished 105th and 107th, respectively, in Pro Football Focus run defense grade out of 134 interior defenders.

With there not being many options left in free agency, the 2026 NFL draft is probably the best bet for the Bears to adequately address their need upfront.

Bears predicted to draft Kayden McDonald

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In a mock draft from Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of NFLMocks.com, the Bears were predicted to select Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald with the No. 25 overall pick.

"The Bears get their defensive run stopper by selecting Kayden McDonald with the No. 25 overall pick," Basile-Vaughan said. "With his physical dominance, the former Ohio State defensive lineman brings attitude, power and that force in the middle of the Bears’ defensive line that could help transcend the defense."

McDonald would be exactly what the Bears need upfront.

In 2025, the 6-foot-3, 326-pound lineman was a menace against the run, finishing with an elite 92.0 run defense grade, per PFF, and nine tackles for loss. That run defense grade ranked first among interior defenders charted by PFF.

While it's certainly not his biggest strength, McDonald showed he can get after the quarterback a bit, also, posting four sacks and 10 pressures.

McDonald offers a rotational piece who can make an impact against the run right away, and he could also provide a long-term solution if the Bears move on from Dexter and/or Jarrett in 2027. Dexter is entering the final year of his contract and Jarrett, who is going to be 33 next month, is a clear cut candidate in 2027.

Bears showing interest in Kayden McDonald

Linking the Bears to McDonald makes all the sense in the world, and not just because he's a great fit.

McDonald recently told the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser that he believes he's the "No. 1 guy" for the Bears with their first-round pick ahead of an April 1 meeting with the team.

“They’ve talked to me a lot,” McDonald said. “I’m their No. 1 guy. That’s what I feel like. They seem very excited to get me up there. They say they like how I play and they like my motor. I play all four quarters, and I’m relentless.”

Lieser goes on to add that the Bears have "shown significant interest" in the run-stuffing defensive lineman.

If Chicago can come away with McDonald in the first round, it will have been a successful Day 1 for Chicago.