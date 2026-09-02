'Goofy' Caleb Williams Gives Way to More Focused Bears Quarterback



Caleb Williams in Year 3 is a more serious guy.



The Bears QB hasn't scrapped smiles for furrowed brows, but even as he urges teammates to celebrate big plays more Williams is taking a more mature approach in Year 2 of working with coach Ben Johnson.



"I think the first year, he was white-knuckling the whole time, trying to figure it out, trying to do it right," Bears GM Ryan Poles said. "He continues to do that, wanting to do it right, but I think you see that joy back in his game where he's playing free.



"I think he sees and identifies where he comes up short faster than when he did before. I think that's where him and Ben are continuing to work really well together, trying to get better every single day."



Perhaps Johnson does see more joy there but also sees his quarterback as more mature and focused on what's going on, whether on the field or sidelines.



While Poles should be applauded for many things, I'd have to say that the Caleb Williams pick fell into his lap, it was a no brainer. As for Ben Johnson? Well I'd say he's here because of Caleb. If we'd still have had Fields, we'd have been looking at another Eberflus type hire. https://t.co/NjxoDDa49h — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) September 1, 2026

"I've seen a very composed person every time he steps into the building," Johnson said. "This guy, you know, might have had a little bit of goofy to him a year ago, and I use that term with love. And now you just see a more serious player and intent every time I'm around him. And I think his teammates feel that as well.



"He's getting to the practice field early. He's making sure his part is taken care of. He's warmed up, he's ready to go. He stays after with the guys, after practice. I think you guys see that on a regular basis. So he's taking a lot of pride in his approach right now, and it trickles down to everyone around him."

Caleb Williams is leading the Bears with a serious intent, as Ben Johnson explained. pic.twitter.com/WtKMDORGCt — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 1, 2026

Bye bye goof

It's a natural progression as Williams becomes more of the leader of the group.



But goofy?



"He’s got his blinders on and he’s only concerned about doing his job at a high level," Johnson added. "And there were some times where maybe a year ago, you get sidetracked or distracted a little bit. Yet, this year, that has not been the case.



Fantasy Superlatives: NFC North



Targets (1/2) 🎯



CHI: Caleb Williams

- Yr 2 in Ben Johnson’s O; Doesn’t need much improvement to build on last yr

- Willing rusher (350+ Rush Yds B2B yrs)



GB: Christian Watson

- GB likely to pass more in ‘26

- Healthiest CW’s been in his career pic.twitter.com/d5szrTIrTz — Whole 9 Yards Sports (@W9YSports) September 1, 2026

"This guy, he’s serious about his approach, his job and making sure he’s taking his game to the next level."



The goofy Williams probably left about the same time the Iceman arrived last year. It's a natural progression for a quarterback who has started 34 games and turns 25 in November.



The real joy will be even more apparent if the winning continues at an even greater level. Fun doesn't have to mean being goofy. Success can generate smiles as well.



Safe to say I’d start Tyson Bagent over Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/L5QJuUsITC — diego (@trie2telluuu) August 29, 2026