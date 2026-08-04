Luther Burden on Injury Watch After Bears WR Takes Big Hit at Training Camp

The Chicago Bears had an injury scare with wide receiver Luther Burden during the second padded practice of training camp on Tuesday.

The Bears were working on their two-minute offense late in the session when Burden was hit from behind by linebacker Devin Bush near the goal line.

Burden was slow to get up but was able to walk off the field under his own power, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

"Luther Burden slow to get up after he was popped from behind by LB Devin Bush at the goalline on a 4th down pass in 2-minute period near end of practice," Biggs wrote.

"Burden walked off on his own slowly," Biggs added.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report added that Burden "looks to be okay after that hit" after he was "on the sideline moving around."

It isn't clear what Burden was dealing with, and while it's good news that he was able to walk off on his own and was up and moving on the sideline, Burden's situation is obviously worth monitoring moving forward.

We'll hopefully get an update on Burden after practice, or before the next practice on Wednesday, at the latest.

Burden has been having a phenomenal training camp thus far and looks primed to deliver on the hype surrounding him this offseason.

"We've got to go play games and he's got to finish this thing off. "But if there's a guy that I'm really excited about, it's Luther Burden — just because of how much he's grown from the day he walked in this building," general manager Ryan Poles said.

With DJ Moore gone, Burden, who had a strong finish to his rookie season, is slated to take over the No. 2 wide receiver role opposite Rome Odunze, which should lead to plenty of opportunities.