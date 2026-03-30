Ben Johnson Looking for Fresh Start With Two Key Chicago Bears Defenders

The Chicago Bears had nightmare injury issues in their secondary in 2025.

That's because both cornerbacks back Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson were plagued by injuries, which forced them to miss most of the campaign.

Chicago's top slot cornerback, Gordon first suffered a hamstring injury before the preseason, which kept him out until Week 5. He then suffered calf and groin injuries that landed him on injured reserve a few weeks later and reaggravated the groin injury before ultimately returning for the playoffs.

Johnson's injury issues started in the offseason after he suffered a torn adductor off the pelvic bone, an injury he reaggravated early in the season, leading to an injured reserve stint that lasted until Week 13.

Ben Johnson's relationships with Gordon, Johnson

Because of their extended absences, head coach Ben Johnson said it was difficult to form relationships with two of the Bears' most important defenders.

However, the Bears head coach noted on Monday while speaking to reporters at the NFL Annual League Meeting that he intends on hitting the reset button and building relationships with Gordon and Johnson this year.

"Johnson noted how 'challenging' it was to form relationships with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon last year given how both missed significant time with injuries," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

"We're starting over completely this spring," Johnson said.

While Gordon struggled in the three regular season games he did take part in, he rebounded in the playoffs, with the slot cornerback giving up a completion rate of 38.5% and a passer rating of 86.7.

Johnson didn't have the same bounce back, though, as he surrendered a 62.5% completion rate and a 106.2 passer rating in the postseason.

But Johnson's struggles weren't at all surprising considering all the time he missed in the offseason and regular season, and he even admitted he didn't feel like himself at times.

"I mean, you know your body," Johnson explained. "I think for me, it's just certain movements don't feel like they used to feel. And really just that comfort again. I didn't have camp, I didn't have too many opportunities. So you get thrown in a fire, and it's kind of trying to find yourself when it counts."

The good news is, there's reason for optimism that Johnson will bounce back if he can stay healthy. His performance, along with Gordon's, will be crucial to the Bears' success in 2026.