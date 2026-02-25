Chicago Bears Former Preseason Standout Signs With UFL Team

Former Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler has had an interesting ride through the first two years of his NFL career. He became a preseason fan favorite after being featured on Hard Knocks (as a result of forgoing med school for the NFL) ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Wheeler wasn't just an interesting story, though. He played well in the team's matchup against Buffalo, taking five attempts for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the preseason finale against Kansas City.

The former undrafted free agent remained with Chicago and got back to the grind this preseason. Interestingly, he had another great game against Buffalo, running for 80 yards and another two touchdowns. However, he didn't make the final roster.

From there, Wheeler signed with the Saints' practice squad on November 25 but got cut a week later. Some might take the lack of interest as a sign. Maybe retake the MCAT (a term I only know because my girlfriend is in med school) and attempt to get back on the aspiring doctor track.

Wheeler isn't ready to give up on his professional football dream just yet, though. The speedy running back signed with the Louisville Kings of the United Football League (UFL).

Former Bears running back and Hard Knocks star Ian Wheeler has signed with the Louisville Kings of the UFL pic.twitter.com/HPO5vG5B2h — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) February 24, 2026

Honestly, good for him. He has a dream, and he's not giving up on it.

He will have a real chance to make a name for himself on the Kings, too. His main competition for touches out of the backfield will be Benny Snell, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Steelers.

Besides Snell, the only other two running backs on the roster are former undrafted players Jalen Jackson and Jaden Shirden. I'd be lying if I said I knew anything about either player, but they bounced around a few practice squads as well. It's safe to say all four backs will be on a relatively similar playing field.

Wheeler showed real promise in each of the previous two preseasons. It's tough to say how much that will matter, but it could be a sign of things to come now that he's playing in a league mostly consisting of players who were also cut in the preseason. He's got a few qualities (including speed and shiftiness) that could make him stand out from his peers.

If nothing else, it's good to see someone adapt to keep their dream alive. It will be fun to see if he can put up any highlight-worthy plays this spring (the UFL season kicks off on March 27).