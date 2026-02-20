Chicago Bears Linked to Bold Trade to Fix Safety Dilemma in 2026 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears don't have many glaring needs this offseason, but if 2026 NFL free agency goes off the rails, general manager Ryan Poles could be forced into drastic measures at safety.

It's why Bleacher Report's latest breakdown of one trade that every team should make is worth considering.

The proposed deal? The Bears send a 2026 third-round pick and a fourth-rounder in 2027 to the Arizona Cardinals for Budda Baker.

Budda Baker’s way of getting up off the ground is smooth af 😂 pic.twitter.com/6LgYldkmcp — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) January 22, 2026

The Bears are coming off a breakout 2025 season under Ben Johnson, but safety is suddenly a question mark. Kevin Byard is coming off an All-Pro year, but he'll be 32 entering 2026 and is set to hit free agency. Jaquan Brisker is also due for a new contract and has completed a full season just once in four years.

In other words, the Bears' safety room is pretty unstable right now.

Enter Baker.

The Cardinals' safety earned his seventh-straight Pro Bowl nod in 2025 after piling up 120 tackles. He remains one of the most instinctive and versatile defensive backs in the NFL, as he's comfortable playing deep in pass coverage, in the box against the run, or blitzing off the edge.

Dennis Allen's defensive structure relies on playmaking safeties who can disguise coverage and trigger downhill. Baker is a guy who fits that description perfectly. If the Bears lose one or both of Byard and Brisker, adding Baker could actually end up being an upgrade.

The Bears are in the final stretch of Caleb Williams' rookie deal. Once he's due for a new contract, Chicago will have no choice but to become conservative with their offseason moves. Until then, Poles can choose to be aggressive in his pursuit of a Super Bowl, and two mid-round picks for an established stud like Baker represents a smart and calculated move.

Of course, no idea is perfect. Baker is 30 and has a cap hit of over $19 million in 2026. If Poles is willing to pay that much for a safety over 30, why not just bring back Byard? And doesn't Brisker represent a younger option who's only now scratching the surface of his ultimate upside?

Regardless, one thing is becoming clearer by the day as free agency approaches. The Chicago Bears will have options to fill whatever void is created at safety over the next few weeks.