How the Bears' Spot in the NFC North Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency

The Chicago Bears entered the offseason in a different position than they have in years: as defending NFC North champions.

After winning the division in 2025, Chicago approached free agency with a clear objective: strengthen key areas of the roster while preserving the core that helped deliver a division title. With rivals like the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings all making their own offseason adjustments, the Bears’ early moves appear focused on reinforcing their roster rather than dramatically reshaping it.

While free agency represents just one phase of roster building, Chicago’s activity suggests a deliberate strategy as the team looks to defend its division crown in one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions.

Chicago Focuses on Defensive Reinforcements

Through the first wave of free agency, Chicago’s most significant additions have come on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears added linebacker Devin Bush, safety Coby Bryant, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore in an effort to improve speed, versatility, and physicality across the defense.

Each move appears designed to strengthen areas that occasionally showed inconsistency last season. Bush adds range and tackling ability to the linebacker group, Bryant brings flexibility and ball skills to the secondary, and Gallimore provides added depth along the defensive interior.

Chicago also addressed special teams by signing veteran return specialist Kalif Raymond, a move aimed at improving field position and injecting explosiveness into the return game.

Taken together, these additions suggest the Bears are prioritizing defensive stability and roster depth as they continue building around quarterback Caleb Williams.

How the NFC North Rivals Are Responding

While Chicago has focused primarily on strengthening its defense, the rest of the NFC North has been active as well.

Detroit remains one of the conference’s strongest teams following several successful seasons, while Green Bay continues developing a young offensive core capable of competing for the division. Minnesota, meanwhile, is navigating questions at quarterback while attempting to remain competitive within the division race.

In a division as balanced as the NFC North, even incremental improvements can influence how the standings look by the end of the season.

Chicago’s defensive additions may not drastically alter the division hierarchy overnight, but they reinforce the roster that already finished atop the NFC North.

Maintaining Momentum After a Bears' Division Title

For the Bears, the objective this offseason is no longer about rebuilding. Instead, it’s about sustaining success.

General manager Ryan Poles has consistently emphasized building a roster capable of competing year after year rather than relying on short-term fixes. That philosophy has been evident in Chicago’s measured approach to the early stages of free agency.

Instead of aggressively pursuing splash signings, the Bears have targeted players who address specific roster needs while maintaining long-term flexibility.

That strategy reflects the team’s new reality within the division. After finishing atop the NFC North last season, the goal is not to overhaul the roster but to strengthen the foundation that produced a championship.

The next phase of the offseason, particularly the NFL Draft, will play a major role in determining how effectively Chicago can defend its division title. But after the first wave of free agency, the Bears appear focused on maintaining their position at the top of the NFC North rather than chasing it.