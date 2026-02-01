Object of Speculation About Bears Coordinator Job Headed to Atlanta

All of the speculation about Tanner Engstrand being a favorite for the vacant Bears offensive coordinator position quickly flew right out the window.

It happened in Atlanta.

Engstrand on Saturday was hired as the new Falcons pass-game coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Engstrand joins the staff of Kevin Stefanski under new general manager Ian Cunningham, the former Bears assistant GM.

Engstrand had moved on from the Jets after Aaron Glenn started moving around his assistants. It was widely reported Engstrand was not going to have play-calling duties going forward in New York and didn't want to be part of that.

The #Falcons are hiring Tanner Engstrand as offensive passing game coordinator, sources say.



— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2026

The reason Engstrand was the center of Bears speculation about becoming offensive coordinator was he served as passing game coordinator under Johnson with the Lions from 2022-24.

However, if Engstrand took a job as a passing game coordinator in Atlanta it's obvious he wasn't going to be slated to be an offensive coordinator in Chicago. Either that, or he simply wasn't interested in Chicago or Johnson has someone else in mind.

The Bears offensive coordinator position will not be a play-calling one and it's possible this played a role. Former offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who took the Baltimore offensive coordinator job, did not call plays in Chicago.

I thought Tanner Engstrand did Not A Bad Job At All with what he was given last year, man.

With Engstrand gone, the top name out in the market is Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase but he has reportedly said he plans to return to the Rams for next season after interviewing for head coaching positions.

The Bears have reportedly added former Boston College offensive coordinator Will Lawing to their staff but no position has been mentioned. He is a longtime friend of Johnson's and former college teammate at North Carolina.

As a lifelong jets fan, this Tanner Engstrand firing has to be the most incompetent move i've ever seen this franchise make. How do you watch the tape with no QBs and no WRs and make this decision? Getting close to throwing in the towel with this team.



Getting close to throwing in the towel with this team. @woodyjohnson4 FIX THIS!! pic.twitter.com/hUC0wYEvbV — Anonymous K.O.D (@AnonymousKod) January 27, 2026

Bears QB coach J.T. Barrett, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, Lions QB coach Mark Brunell and Bears passing game coordinator Press Taylor could be other potential candidates.

All of the potential candidates at this time remain speculation and there have been no sourced reports indicating someone is being interviewed.

Ben Johnson absolutely raving about Falcons Pass Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand being an "integral part of our success" is all the endorsement needed



🎥 @eallenjets @AD818__ https://t.co/U2nrB3igNk pic.twitter.com/vIKgOUajDo — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 1, 2026

