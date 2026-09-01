Ryan Poles Defines Bears' Trade of Gervon Dexter as Ideal Timing

The confluence of several factors made it possible for GM Ryan Poles to trade defensive tackle Gervon Dexter for a fifth-round pick and cornerback Clark Phillips III.

The major one was obviously defensive tackles Jordan van den Berg and Jayden Loving making huge statements, but it's obvious the Bears had no intention of paying a big contract in the future for Dexter, who has only flashed his talent at times throughout three seasons.

"That deal was more about timing than anything," Poles said Tuesday during his annual post-preseason state-of-the-team address. "Timing and fit.

"You know we had some young guys really pushing that came in this year with Jordan and Loving. They did a really good job, and we felt like it was a good fit as we moved forward."

Final thoughts on the Gervon Dexter trade.



The Gervon Dexter trade was about Dexter the rookies just made it easier.



Dexter wanted an extension. Chicago didn’t want to pay him, solid pass rusher. Not great vs the run. His 44.0 PFF run D grade ranked 107th/134 IDL.



For a… pic.twitter.com/2Pe0Eny0I5 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 1, 2026

The timing in this case was the Bears owed Dexter a huge deal by next year and at this point felt they could afford to lose a player chosen in Round 2 because they're looking at using lower-priced, promising players this year. The money in the future will be needed for something important, like an extension for quarterback Caleb Williams. Also, the trade now could bring back a little more than a trade at the deadline, and maybe a lot less then if Dexter had been injured.

Confident in current group

None of that would matter if the Bears GM and coach Ben Johnson thought they lacked the defensive tackles to shut down the run or rush from the interior. They are convinced about both van den Berg and Loving, but also the veteran group including Grady Jarrett, Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street. Also, they have added back veteran defensive tackle James Lynch to the roster, for now, at least.

Ryan Poles said the Gervon Dexter trade was largely due to Jordan van den Berg and Jayden Loving looking great in camp. pic.twitter.com/owVDoIztDw — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) September 1, 2026

"I have a ton of confidence in those guys," Poles said. "They did a good job this preseason. I still think it’s a unit that’s going to have to work together, whether it’s our blitz packages or the twists and games that we play. Those guys bring it, they have really good motors and they have the skillset to get into the backfield and get some pressure on the quarterback, and the defense is going to have to play as one unit. That’s important."

As for the trade itself, Poles admitted he has gained the ability dump off parts who may not fit or who failed. In this case, that's Dexter. Still, it doesn't say much for the GM when they've been dumping off draft picks after a year or two.

"I think I've been pretty quick to, if there's something that doesn't work out, I think we are pretty good about being honest about that and moving on," Poles said. "I don't think we are an organization, or I'm a GM, that's going to hold on just because it was a draft pick or a trade that you made and now I have to make it work and we are just going to keep that player here when it's not working. That will hurt the team.

"I think I mentioned before that the locker room always knows. So we hold true to that. We want to put the best group together regardless of how they are acquired."

In Ryan Poles’ first 4 years (2020-2024) he’s had 16 picks from 2nd-5th round



There’s 7 on the roster at this moment



Kyler Gordon

Braxton Jones

Roschon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Noah Sewell

Austin Boooker

Tory Taylor



Name one that’s even an average starter or healthy#Bears — Jake (@Jake_B30) August 30, 2026

It's obvious Phillips was a throw-in on the deal from the way Poles talked about the cornerback addition. He couldn't classify him as a fit for a specific spot.

"Most of his tape in Atlanta was outside (as opposed to slot)," Poles said. "In college, he was inside. I liked what that tape looked like, too. He’s capable of both, but since he’s been in the league, he’s been outside. So we’ll see where we start him off and go from there..”

Phillips could get a look at slot

The obvious need right now is at slot cornerback. The Bears are going with rookie Malik Muhammad, another player who has been outside for the most part. Poles even mentioned they have given safety Xavier Woods a look there and also Cam Lewis and Wrookie safety Dillon Thieneman for a few downs.

"I really love this guy as a player. I don't know how anybody can look at this and see any sort of downside" - @adamrank on Clark Phillips#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/VS4NdA9rEf — The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank (@sickpodadamrank) September 1, 2026

What he's certain of is they don't have starter Kyler Gordon for now, as he works through his injury.

Through the trade, the defensive line has shaped up. Health is returning, although Poles can't yet say defensive end Austin Booker will be available for Week 1 or when defensive tackle/end Shemar Turner will be back from knee surgery. Turner is in the later stages of his rehab, though, Poles added.

The defensive line has been labeled a weakness throughout the offseason and losing a veteran player with talent can't be construed as a victory for this season.

What the Bears have to hope now is they have benefited in the long run by giving two younger players a chance for playing time earlier in a rotation than they might have had, as they mix with one of the NFC's less impressive veteran tackle groups.

While the Bears have been working on cutting down the roster to 53 players, I watched some film on cornerback Clark Phillips III.



Here are some clips from his Week 18 performance against the Panthers in the 2024 season.



1 vs 1 against Xavier Legette. pic.twitter.com/TVhR9VXtRe — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 30, 2026