Patrick Mahomes Has Valid Criticism About Closing Stretch of Regular Season
The 12–1 Kansas City Chiefs head to Cleveland on Sunday to take on the Browns as the franchise enters the closing stretch of the regular season.
It's a normal week for the Chiefs after Sunday's two-point victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, as Kansas City has a full week between games. But this is the last time that the Chiefs will be on full rest until after Christmas.
The Chiefs play three times in 11 days beginning on Sunday, as Kansas City goes to Cleveland, then hosts the Houston Texans the following Saturday before playing Christmas Day on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The three-game stretch is one that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not looking forward to at all.
"It is not a good feeling," Mahomes told the media on Wednesday of the upcoming stretch. "I'm excited to play on Christmas to hopefully get back from what we did last year, but you never want to play this many games in this short of time. It's just not great for your body. But at the end of the day, it's your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it."
The Chiefs are the class of the AFC, but if there was any time to drop a second game, it would be in this three-game sprint.
Time will tell just how much the lack of rest will impact the on-field product for Kansas City.