Najee Harris Had Relatable Reaction to Hearing Steelers' Absurdly Tough Upcoming Schedule
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in position to win the AFC North, and even contend for the No. 1 seed in the conference, but they will have to get through a grueling part of their schedule first. The Steelers' next three games are against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs have a combined 31-8 record. The Eagles are currently riding a nine-game win streak, and the Chiefs have lost just one game during the entire season.
Not only are the Steelers playing three of the best teams in the NFL during this span, but two of the games will come off of short weeks. After the Steelers play the Eagles on Sunday, they will have six days until their Saturday matchup against the Ravens. Pittsburgh will follow up their divisional game against the Ravens with a Christmas Day matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs four days later.
Steelers running back Najee Harris hilariously reacted to this stretch while speaking to reporters ahead of their game against the Eagles. In the video of the exchange, Harris could be seen going from "we got the Eagles," to becoming surprised and his eyes widening when he realized they played the Ravens and then Chiefs afterward.
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is looking forward to the chance to face three contenders in a row, but believes the Steelers can stack up against these opponents.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to go against three playoff teams. … We’re a pretty good damn football team ourselves, so we gotta continue to execute in these high level moments," he said.
Even once this brutal three game stretch is over, the Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals for their final game of the regular season. Though the Bengals are just 5-8, they hold the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL and went toe-to-toe with the Steelers in a 44-38 loss 10 days ago. With the playoffs after these games, the Steelers do not have any easy matchups remaining on their schedule.
The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth this week with either a win, or both the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts losing or tying this week. If the Steelers win their next two games, or at least their matchup against the Ravens the following week, it will go a long way for them to lock up the division. If they fumble during this stretch, they could slip to a wildcard spot in the postseason.