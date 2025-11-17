Bengals Coach Explains Why He’s ‘Upset’ Over Ja’Marr Chase Spitting Incident
Bengals coach Zac Taylor made clear in this week's press conference that he was standing up for Ja'Marr Chase in light of a viral video that showed Chase appearing to spit on Steelers' Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's game.
Taylor was peppered with questions about Chase at the start of Monday's presser after the Bengals star wide receiver came under fire for spitting on Ramsey late in Sunday's 34-12 loss. Chase denied that he spit on Ramsey in his postgame media availability, but a field-level video clearly showed Chase performing the action.
While Taylor admitted Chase "crossed the line," the Bengals coach also pledged his full support to the All-Pro wideout, repeatedly calling him a leader in the locker room and insisting that everybody makes mistakes.
"I think Ja'Marr Chase will go down as one of my favorite all-time players and favorite all-time leaders and everything he's about," Taylor said. "It's like we're trying to make something out of this situation. It's the only thing that's kind of upset me because for a guy that has done everything we can to build our organization around, he's been awesome. Not perfect. ... He's going to have to own up for that. That will be part of his journey."
The NFL disciplined Chase with a one-game suspension for his spitting gesture, which falls in line with the precedent set by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was caught spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this season. Because Carter was disqualified and ejected seconds into the game, he essentially served his one-game suspension during that contest. Chase will miss Week 12's matchup against the Patriots on Sunday.
"I've always sat up here and praised Ja'Marr because he's one of the best leaders we've got, the way he goes about everything," continued Taylor. "He plays with a ton of emotion, he plays with a ton of leadership, our guys respond to that. And I've always appreciated how he's handled himself."