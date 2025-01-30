Bengals Exec Says Team Wants to Re-Sign Tee Higgins With One Key Caveat
The Cincinnati Bengals' mad dash to the postseason ultimately fell short in Week 18, and now an offseason of important decisions looms. The most pressing decision is what to do with Tee Higgins, the star receiver who played out last season on a franchise tag as negotiations with the franchise over a new deal turned ugly.
Superstar quarterback Joe Burrow has made it abundantly clear on several occasions that he wants Higgins by his side for the long run, but the Bengals have been historically loath to hand out big deals, a reputation they've failed to shake even after giving Burrow a $275 million contract in 2023.
On Wednesday, longtime director of player personnel Duke Tobin spoke to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer about the Bengals' plans for Higgins. He said he's always been blunt about his desire to have Higgins on the roster, but added in a big caveat.
"We feel like we have the resources to do it," Tobin said to Conway, "but it all depends on how the negotiation goes and whether they're willing to accept wanting to come back at a number that makes sense for everybody. And you know what we do with Tee going forward, I've always been very upfront in my desire to have Tee Higgins on our team. I've never not been upfront about that, and that desire continues, but we have to be able to come together with his representation on what that means and what the right number is for his experience, for his play time, for his production."
On the one hand, it shouldn't be surprising that the de facto GM of the Bengals would caveat in that way. He isn't going to openly announce they'll pay Higgins whatever he wants. Negotiations are always on the mind when GMs are speaking publicly in this manner, and it isn't exactly revelatory to state they'd like to find a middle ground as far as the salary number.
On the other hand, Bengals fans who fear the franchise won't pony up the dough to keep high-end talent will not be reassured by this quote. They do not want to hear "yes, but" statements after the bungled negotiations with both Higgins and Chase last offseason.
It will be a fascinating offseason in Cincinnati.