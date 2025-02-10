Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl Win Over K.C. With Hilarious Meme
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Maar Chase must have been enjoying the Philadelphia Eagles' first-half beat down and ultimate defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX—at least that's what his Instagram story would suggest.
Late Sunday night, Chase posted a meme in which someone representing the Eagles was beating up someone representing the Chiefs, all while someone representing the Bengals gleefully snapped pictures of the whole thing. Presumably, that can be interpreted as Chase celebrating the Birds for their dominant victory.
Now, the significance of the post becomes all the more layered when you consider (1) the online conspiracy theory claiming the Chiefs purposely lost their Week 18 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos to nix the Bengals from the playoffs, and (2) the fact that the Chiefs have ended Cincy's postseason hopes multiple times before that, including in the 2021–22 AFC Championship. So though plenty of onlookers and fellow players were praying for K.C.'s downfall on Sunday, the Bengals franchise had a little extra skin in that game.
All told, it's fair to say Chase may have been reveling a bit in Sunday night's loss, which saw the Chiefs put up potentially their worst performance of the year in the biggest game of the season. And if you really want to get tin-foil-hat with it, that Chase would post such a Cincinnati-centric meme also bodes well for his interest in sticking around Paycor Stadium amid contract extension talks.
So much to say in one little post.