Bengals Star Fires Back at Chiefs’ Travis Kelce With Blunt Five-Word Message
It’s no surprise that the NFL postseason tends to heighten players’ feelings and emotions—but usually only the players whose teams made it into the playoff picture.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of those teams, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC early to give themselves an extra week of rest in their season finale against the Denver Broncos. The Cincinnati Bengals are not one of those teams, seeing their playoff hopes fade away after the Broncos blew out the Chiefs’ second-stringers in Week 18.
Amid unfounded rumors that the Chiefs purposefully gave up during their loss to Denver to ensure the Bengals would be eliminated, Travis Kelce delivered a fired-up message to Cincinnati saying that he wasn’t “scared of f---ing nobody” and that having the Bengals in the playoffs would have been “fun.”
“I’ll play [the Bengals] at the Walmart parking lot,” Kelce said on his podcast on Wednesday. “I don’t give a s---. We can have our own game in the offseason where we really duke it out.”
Bengals star defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt heard Kelce’s fiery comments and clearly didn’t believe him.
“CAP SHUT THAT SHI UP,” Taylor-Britt wrote to Kelce on social media.
Strong words from a player whose team just missed the playoffs for the second straight year despite quarterback Joe Burrow playing at an MVP-caliber level.
From “Burrowhead” to city mayor “jabronis” to a handful of questionable officiating calls on the field, the last few years of the heated Chiefs-Bengals rivalry have delivered some unforgettable moments. It truly is a shame the two AFC juggernauts won’t be going head to head this time around.