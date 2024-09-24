Zac Taylor Scolds Cam Taylor-Britt for Trash-Talking Before ‘MNF’ Loss to Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor wasn’t happy about his team going 0-3 to start the season following a Monday Night Football loss to the Washington Commanders. He also wasn’t happy with defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, who took a snide shot at the Commanders prior to the game.
Taylor-Britt called the Commanders’ offensive scheme a “college offense” run by OC Kliff Kinsbury in which quarterback Jayden Daniels was “only throwing short routes, some intermediate stuff.”
Taylor-Britt didn’t seem to regret his trolling comments after the 38-33 loss, but his coach did have a problem with it.
“That’s not what we do,” Taylor told reporters in the postgame media session. “We praise our own team, praise the other team, we don’t need to take shots like that. That team hasn’t punted in two weeks. They’ve scored on every single possession in the last two weeks. So I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for what they’re doing over there, I’ve known Kliff a long time, I knew paired with that quarterback this was going to be a very dangerous offense to play against, and they’ve proven that.”
Quite the classy message, compared to Taylor-Britt’s earlier barbs.
Taylor-Britt has arguably emerged as the Bengals’ primary instigator ahead of feisty NFL matchups and had previously criticized Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy before the Bengals’ Week 2 loss.
His trash-talking isn’t doing him any favors on the field, though, as Taylor-Britt found himself beat by Daniels’s 55-yard pass to Terry McLaurin in the second quarter, among other Washington highlights. Daniels, the ringleader of the Commanders’ “college offense,” was nearly perfect completing 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns and dealt the Bengals their third loss of the young season. After the game, Washington’s social media team fired back at Taylor-Britt for good measure.
The Bengals will look to earn their first win against the Carolina Panthers next week.