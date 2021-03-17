Mike Hilton Could Help Solve Pass Rush Issues That Plagued Bengals in 2020

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals CB Mike Hilton Could Help Solve Pass Rush Issues That Plagued Team in '20

Hilton is a big addition to Cincinnati's defense
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to sign veteran cornerback Mike Hilton to a four-year, $24 contract on Tuesday afternoon. 

The 27-year-old should bolster a defense that is in need of more playmakers. 

Hilton had 51 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games last season. 

His playmaking ability should be a game changer for the Bengals. Hilton is one of the best blitzing cornerbacks in the NFL. Cincinnati desperately needs to get more pressure on the quarterback after finishing with a league worst 17 sacks last season.

Applying pressure is one of Hilton's biggest strengths. He has been sent on more slot blitzes (148) than any other defensive back since he entered the league in 2017 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. 

Hilton generated 16 pressures (10.8% rate) and 3.5 sacks. He has 9.5 career sacks and 23 quarterback hits. 

The Bengals have only sent 37 slot blitzes since 2017. That should change with Hilton on the roster. 

Check out some of his highlights below. 

*Warning* Video Contains Explicit Language

