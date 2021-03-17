Mike Hilton Could Help Solve Pass Rush Issues That Plagued Bengals in 2020

Bengals CB Mike Hilton Could Help Solve Pass Rush Issues That Plagued Team in '20
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to sign veteran cornerback Mike Hilton to a four-year, $24 contract on Tuesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old should bolster a defense that is in need of more playmakers.
Hilton had 51 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games last season.
His playmaking ability should be a game changer for the Bengals. Hilton is one of the best blitzing cornerbacks in the NFL. Cincinnati desperately needs to get more pressure on the quarterback after finishing with a league worst 17 sacks last season.
Applying pressure is one of Hilton's biggest strengths. He has been sent on more slot blitzes (148) than any other defensive back since he entered the league in 2017 according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Hilton generated 16 pressures (10.8% rate) and 3.5 sacks. He has 9.5 career sacks and 23 quarterback hits.
The Bengals have only sent 37 slot blitzes since 2017. That should change with Hilton on the roster.
Check out some of his highlights below.
*Warning* Video Contains Explicit Language
For More on the Bengals and the NFL, subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
-----
You May Also Like:
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target
Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing
Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals