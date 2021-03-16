Another Veteran Offensive Lineman is Set to Hit the Market

This could be another option for the Bengals in their quest to protect Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need offensive line help. They've added three free agent defensive players in the past 24 hours, but when will they bring in a body guard or two for Joe Burrow?

One of the best centers in the NFL was unexpectedly released on Tuesday. The Raiders parted ways with three-time Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old would be an instant upgrade at center for the Bengals.

Hudson allowed one sack and committed one penalty in 1,082 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of the past five seasons. He's allowed just three sacks since 2015 (3,445 pass blocking snaps).

Hudson joins a list of veteran offensive linemen that Cincinnati should try to sign in free agency. Rick Wagner, Gabe Jackson, Trai Turner and Riley Reiff are some other options that are on the market.

The Bengals didn't land Joe Thuney or Corey Linsley, which is fine, assuming they bring in proven veterans like Hudson, Jackson and Turner in the coming days.

